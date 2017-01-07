Previous
Liverpool
Plymouth Argyle
0
0
FT
Genoa
AS Roma
0
1
FT
Chelsea
Peterborough United
4
1
LIVE 90' +2'
Middlesbrough
Sheffield Wednesday
2
0
LIVE 89'
Tottenham Hotspur
Aston Villa
0
0
LIVE HT
Villarreal
Barcelona
7:45 PM UTC
Udinese
Internazionale
1
2
FT
AC Milan
Cagliari
5:00 PM UTC
Juventus
Bologna
7:45 PM UTC
Lyon
Montpellier
8:00 PM UTC
How will Klopp manage January fixtures?

English FA Cup
Hughes, Stoke still searching for an identity

Stoke James Whittaker
Liverpool youngsters denied by Plymouth

The Match Glenn Price
Liverpool 0-0 Plymouth Argyle

English FA Cup
LiverpoolLiverpool
Plymouth ArgylePlymouth Argyle
0
0
FT
Ranieri wants Leicester to build on Everton win

Leicester City PA Sport
Arsene Wenger

Wenger: Arsenal getting good at late comebacks

Arsenal PA Sport
Cardiff CityCardiff City
FulhamFulham
1
2
FT
Jack Rodwell slides in on Burnley's Johann Gudmundsson

Rodwell the bright spot for Sunderland

Sunderland Player Ratings Colin Randall
Reds name youngest-ever XI vs Plymouth

Liverpool ESPN staff
Cherries must learn from Millwall mistake

Bournemouth Will Kent
Paul Ince and Derby County knocked West Brom out of the FA Cup.

McClaren: 'Heroic performances' from Derby

FA Cup PA Sport
Grayson: We made Arsenal look ordinary

English FA Cup
Wenger: We had to dig deep to win

English FA Cup
Mourinho pleased with Rashford's brace

English FA Cup
Dyche: A lot of positives from us

English FA Cup
Moyes: We were poor

English FA Cup
Clement: We had lapses in concentration

English FA Cup
Silva: We need help from our fans

English FA Cup
Koeman: I don't understand the loss

English FA Cup
FA Cup squad rotation does not concern chief executive Martin Glenn

Bournemouth were eliminated at the hands of League One side Millwall.

Football Association chief executive Martin Glenn has defended Premier League clubs' right to widespread squad rotation in the FA Cup.

Bournemouth made a full 11 changes for Saturday's third-round trip to Millwall, and promptly lost 3-0 in South London. Liverpool were another team to make wholesale changes, naming their youngest-ever starting team for the match against Plymouth Argyle.  

"I think Bournemouth were an outlier. Eddie Howe can make his own reasons for it," Glenn said. "It doesn't upset me. The Premier League teams really understand the value the FA Cup brings them.

"You'll get more viewings of your club on free-to-air television than you will on paid satellite. It's good for them because they get noticed and everyone wants to get to Wembley for a special occasion.

"People want to do well in the cup, but the positive side is that all of these bigger clubs have big squads, you want to give people game time and that's really important. Rotation is a good thing. Giving a chance for young players to get real game experience is not a bad thing."

Glenn confirmed England's governing body will pump more money into the FA Cup, owing to greater worldwide television rights. The FA will also weigh up whether to scrap television appearance fees to individual teams in the competition, in favour of evenly distributing funds across lower-level clubs.

"The FA Cup is a great way of redistributing money to the lower leagues," Glenn told the BBC. "The prize money is £25 million and we're looking to increase that in the coming years.

"We've sold the international rights for more money, and that's hopefully going to allow us to benefit smaller clubs. Right now it's a bit of a lottery so one of the things we're thinking about, would be where you just make it a unity payment, so that everyone would get the same amount.

"It wouldn't be quite the lottery it is now. It would seem to be something we could consider. The FA Cup is really popular around the world and we're charging people more for the privilege of showing it."

