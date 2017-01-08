FA Cup: Man United cruise, Leicester comeback, Bournemouth out

Marcus Rashford scored twice for FA Cup holders Manchester United.

FA Cup holders Manchester United began their defence of the FA Cup with a 4-0 third round win against Reading at Old Trafford.

Jose Mourinho made nine changes to the side that beat West Ham United 2-0 last weekend, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba named on the bench and Wayne Rooney, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial named in attack.

And Rooney put United ahead in the seventh minute, with a strike that equalled Sir Bobby Charlton's all-time goal scoring record for the club. Martial cut in on the left wing and passed to Juan Mata who found Rooney with a lofted pass that he knocked past Ali Al-Habsi with his knee.

United then doubled their advantage in the 15th minute through Martial, who played a smart one-two with Rooney before dispatching a low finish into the corner of the goal.

Rashford rounded off the victory with two late strikes to end a run of 18 games without a goal.

The first came after 75 minutes, Rashford latching on to a precise long pass from Michael Carrick to get in behind the Reading defence and score. And four minutes later the 19-year-old took advantage of a mistake by Al-Habsi to dispossess the goalkeeper and tap in from close range.

Ahmed Musa was Leicester's FA Cup hero against Everton.

Leicester City came from behind to win 2-1 against Everton at Goodison thanks to a quickfire Ahmed Musa brace.

Romelu Lukaku tapped in from a Gerard Deulofeu's cross to give Everton the lead shortly after the hour, but it was shortlived as Musa scored in the 66th and 71st minutes to complete a remarkable comeback win.

Derby County also produced a come-from-behind win to end West Bromwich Albion's participation in the competition.

Matt Phillips fired the Baggies ahead on 35 minutes with a low driven shot into the bottom corner But Derby were level six minutes after the break through Darren Bent and then behind three minutes later when Thomas Ince curled a free kick beyond Boaz Myhill.

Bournemouth were made to pay the price for making 11 changes, losing 3-0 to League One side Millwall.

Steve Morison put the League One side ahead in the 26th minute with a header from a corner and then turned provider, setting up Shaun Cummings to finish from close range in the 49th minute. Shane Ferguson added a third in the final minute.

A late Steven Naismith goal earned Norwich City a 2-2 draw against Southampton and an FA Cup third round replay.

Van Dijk volleyed Southampton ahead in the 38th minute to give them the lead at half time, but Norwich equalised from the penalty spot through Steven Whittaker in the 52nd minute after goalkeeper Harry Lewis fouled Cameron Jerome.

Yoshida then headed Saints back in front on 67 minutes from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's cross to earn a place in the next round before Naismith scored late on to ensure a draw.

Marcos Silva got his reign as Hull City manager off to a winning start, edging past fellow Premier League strugglers Swansea City 2-0 courtesy of Abel Hernandez and Josh Tymon strikes.

Watford avoided an upset as goals from Christian Kabasele and Jerome Sinclair saw them past Burton Albion 2-0.

But Stoke City were dumped out by Wolverhampton Wanderers, losing 2-0 to Helder Costa and Matt Doherty goals.

Ipswich Town scored an 86th minute equaliser to deny National League leaders Lincoln City a famous victory. Tom Lawrence had twice equalised for the Championship side after Theo Robinson's brace for the Imps.

Non-league Sutton United have another chance to reach the fourth round of the FA Cup after holding local rivals AFC Wimbledon to a goalless draw.

Northern Premier League outfit Stourbridge were unable to hold on against Wycombe Wanderers, losing 2-1 to Adebayo Akinfenwa's 83rd minute goal.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.