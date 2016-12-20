Reading's Tyler Blackett: It would be 'sweet' to beat Manchester United

Don Hutchison and Alison Bender preview some of the more noticeable fixtures from the third round of the FA Cup.

After Man United won their seventh consecutive match, Mark Ogden looks at what Jose Mourinho is doing right.

Former Manchester United defender Tyler Blackett has said that it would be "very sweet" to secure a result at Old Trafford with his new club Reading.

The Championship club, managed by former United defender Jaap Stam, are facing Jose Mourinho's team at Old Trafford on Saturday in an FA Cup third round tie.

Blackett, 22, left United last summer to join Reading and has already made 18 appearances to help the Royals to third place in the Championship.

"It would be very sweet, walking off the pitch at Old Trafford with a result," Blackett said. "Since the draw came out I have thought about that and the other boys here have talked about it. It is something we all want.

"It was probably written in the stars, with the manager here also having very strong United connections having played in that Treble-winning side [in 1999]. Paul McShane, one of my centre-back partners here, also started off at United. So it will be special for all of us."

Tyler Blackett joined Reading from Manchester United in the summer.

Having scored three goals in each of their last three games, Blackett said that there will be a positive mindset again at Old Trafford.

He said: "Our target and aim will be the same as for every game -- to go to try to win it. We will compete, try to play our game, and do the right stuff on the pitch.

"We tried to do it against Arsenal at the Emirates in the EFL Cup [losing 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium in October] and it wasn't quite enough, and we will do the same at United."

Discussing working for Stam, Blackett -- who made 12 appearances for United under Louis van Gaal -- said: "The move has worked well so far. And the manager, who was a great defender at United and elsewhere, is very good at explaining to our defence how to improve. He was a big reason for me coming to Reading."

Arindam is ESPN FC's Manchester United correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @ARejSport.