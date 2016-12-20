Previous
Athletic Bilbao
Barcelona
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Cameroon
Congo DR
1:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Perth Glory
Wellington Phoenix FC
2
1
LIVE 51'
Game Details
Next
Newport CountyNewport County
Plymouth ArgylePlymouth Argyle
0
1
AET
Game Details
Peterborough UnitedPeterborough United
Notts CountyNotts County
2
0
FT
Game Details
Fulham fans angered by early cup kick-off

FA Cup ESPN staff
Read
Stourbridge

Stourbridge reach FA Cup third round

English FA Cup PA Sport
Read
StourbridgeStourbridge
Northampton TownNorthampton Town
1
0
FT
Game Details
Jaap Stam

Reading's Stam hopes to speak to Sir Alex

FA Cup Arindam Rej
Read
Jaap Stam

Cole: Stam will get good reception at United

FA Cup Arindam Rej
Read

What is West Ham's focus?

ESPN FC TV
Read
Lincoln CityLincoln City
Oldham AthleticOldham Athletic
3
2
FT
Game Details
Steven Gerrard of Liverpool applauds the Kop end after he Barclays Premier League match betrween Liverpool and Crystal Palace at Anfield on May 16, 2015

Gerrard solicits for job at Liverpool in cup draw

The Toe Poke ESPN staff
Read

FA Cup draw: WHU-Man City, Utd-Reading

FA Cup ESPN staff
Read
 By Arindam Rej, Man United correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Reading manager Jaap Stam 'sick' of talking about Manchester United exit

After Man United won their seventh consecutive match, Mark Ogden looks at what Jose Mourinho is doing right.

Reading manager Jaap Stam has said that facing Manchester United on Saturday is "not about me" but he is looking forward to going back to the club where he won the Treble in 1999.

Stam, who played for United from 1998 to 2001, takes his Reading team to face United at Old Trafford in an FA Cup third round tie.

The Dutchman was sold to Lazio after comments made in his autobiography, but he has become tired of speaking about the way his relationship with former United manager Sir Alex Ferguson deteriorated following the book's publication.

Manchester UnitedManchester United
ReadingReading
12:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Stam told BBC Radio Berkshire: "I get sick of it, Fergie gets sick of it. United maybe get sick of it sometimes. I talk to the press and sometimes I get a question about what happened, again.

"You try to give a decent answer, but they always try to find a way of making it interesting. I'm not focusing on what happened when I was a player, or what the papers say.

"It's not going to be an emotional return in the sense I'm going to be crying. It's nice to go back.

"I love the club, I love the fans and I had a great time there. But this game is not about me, it's about Reading facing Manchester United at Old Trafford.

"People don't need to write about me, they need to write about the team and what they can do against such big opponents."

Discussing the prospect of pitting his wits against current United boss Jose Mourinho, Stam said: "I like the way he works and what he does for the team. He gets things going."

Steve Coppell, formerly a United player and Reading manager, believes that Stam will be welcomed back like a member of the family at Old Trafford.

Coppell told Sky Sports: "It will be brilliant for Jaap to go back there and he'll get a great reception. The United crowd never forget former players.

"They are always remembered and appreciated and I'm sure they regard Jaap as part of the Manchester United family."

Discussing the match itself, he added: "It's a competition that looks viable for Manchester United, and for Reading it's a great opportunity to really upset people and make a name for themselves.

"It's a real FA Cup banana skin, I suppose in many ways for United, and it promises to be fascinating."

Arindam is ESPN FC's Manchester United correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @ARejSport.

