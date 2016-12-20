Reading manager Jaap Stam 'sick' of talking about Manchester United exit

After Man United won their seventh consecutive match, Mark Ogden looks at what Jose Mourinho is doing right.

Reading manager Jaap Stam has said that facing Manchester United on Saturday is "not about me" but he is looking forward to going back to the club where he won the Treble in 1999.

Stam, who played for United from 1998 to 2001, takes his Reading team to face United at Old Trafford in an FA Cup third round tie.

The Dutchman was sold to Lazio after comments made in his autobiography, but he has become tired of speaking about the way his relationship with former United manager Sir Alex Ferguson deteriorated following the book's publication.

Stam told BBC Radio Berkshire: "I get sick of it, Fergie gets sick of it. United maybe get sick of it sometimes. I talk to the press and sometimes I get a question about what happened, again.

"You try to give a decent answer, but they always try to find a way of making it interesting. I'm not focusing on what happened when I was a player, or what the papers say.

"It's not going to be an emotional return in the sense I'm going to be crying. It's nice to go back.

"I love the club, I love the fans and I had a great time there. But this game is not about me, it's about Reading facing Manchester United at Old Trafford.

"People don't need to write about me, they need to write about the team and what they can do against such big opponents."

Discussing the prospect of pitting his wits against current United boss Jose Mourinho, Stam said: "I like the way he works and what he does for the team. He gets things going."

Steve Coppell, formerly a United player and Reading manager, believes that Stam will be welcomed back like a member of the family at Old Trafford.

Coppell told Sky Sports: "It will be brilliant for Jaap to go back there and he'll get a great reception. The United crowd never forget former players.

"They are always remembered and appreciated and I'm sure they regard Jaap as part of the Manchester United family."

Discussing the match itself, he added: "It's a competition that looks viable for Manchester United, and for Reading it's a great opportunity to really upset people and make a name for themselves.

"It's a real FA Cup banana skin, I suppose in many ways for United, and it promises to be fascinating."

