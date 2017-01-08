FA Cup draw: Chelsea face Brentford in West London derby, United host Wigan

Shaka Hislop and Alejandro Moreno debate whether or not the reward of a Champions League berth would improve the FA Cup.

Premier League leaders Chelsea will face a West London derby against Brentford in the FA Cup fourth round.

Manchester United received a home tie against Wigan after Monday's draw.

Tottenham are also home against Wycombe, while Manchester City will travel to face either Crystal Palace or Bolton.

Arsenal face a test away from home at the winners of a replay between Southampton and Norwich City.

Non-league sides Sutton United and Lincoln will both have home advantage provided they win their third-round replays against Wimbledon and Ipswich respectively.

Sutton will welcome Cambridge or Leeds to Gander Green Lane if they see off the Dons at the second attempt, while Lincoln's reward would be a home clash with Championship promotion chasers Brighton.

The winners of the replay between Plymouth and Liverpool will face Wolves, who pulled off one of the biggest shocks in round three with their win at Stoke.

