Osasuna
Valencia
1
1
LIVE 20'
Game Details
Cambridge United
Leeds United
0
0
LIVE 18'
Game Details
Morocco
Finland
0
1
FT
Game Details
Moreirense
Belenenses
0
0
LIVE 4'
Game Details
Panathinaikos
Kerkyra
1
0
FT
Game Details
FA Cup draw: Chelsea, Man Utd both home

FA Cup ESPN staff
The Sweeper: All gold everything for CR7

International
Premier League in 90 Seconds: FA Cup magic

English FA Cup
Kurt Zouma's assured performance in defence enabled Chelsea to keep a clean sheet vs. Porto.

Zouma proud after his Chelsea comeback

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Little sense in Batshuayi loan exit

Chelsea Mark Worrall
Dier: We'll regret it if we don't win a trophy

Tottenham Hotspur Dan Kilpatrick
Pochettino pleased with cup progress

English FA Cup
Cambridge boss Derry expects cup classic

English FA Cup Peter O'Rourke
Macintosh: Rooney shines, FA fixture woe

Heroes and Villains Iain Macintosh
UCL berth for FA Cup winners?

ESPN FC TV
Gylfi Sigurdsson

Swans can focus on survival

Swansea Player Ratings Max Hicks
Virgil van Dijk

Saints suffer another late collapse

Southampton Player Ratings Alex Crook
Davies, Nkoudou combine to see off Villa

Tottenham Player Ratings Ben Pearce
Adams considers Anfield result historic

English FA Cup
Matt Phillips

West Brom FA Cup exit threatens promising '17

West Bromwich Albion Matthew Evans
Read
Middlesbrough's Alvaro Negredo, second from right, celebrates scoring his side's second goal on Sunday.

Leadbitter, Negredo lead Boro past Wednesday

Middlesbrough Player Ratings Catherine Wilson
Conte: Terry did not deserve red card

English FA Cup
Chelsea mulling appeal of Terry red card

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Harry Kane

Kane missed win after partner gave birth

Tottenham Hotspur Dan Kilpatrick
Koeman needs time but fans are upset

Everton Luke O'Farrell
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
FA Cup draw: Chelsea face Brentford in West London derby, United host Wigan

Shaka Hislop and Alejandro Moreno debate whether or not the reward of a Champions League berth would improve the FA Cup.

Premier League leaders Chelsea will face a West London derby against Brentford in the FA Cup fourth round.

Manchester United received a home tie against Wigan after Monday's draw.

Tottenham are also home against Wycombe, while Manchester City will travel to face either Crystal Palace or Bolton.

Arsenal face a test away from home at the winners of a replay between Southampton and Norwich City.

Non-league sides Sutton United and Lincoln will both have home advantage provided they win their third-round replays against Wimbledon and Ipswich respectively.

Sutton will welcome Cambridge or Leeds to Gander Green Lane if they see off the Dons at the second attempt, while Lincoln's reward would be a home clash with Championship promotion chasers Brighton.

The winners of the replay between Plymouth and Liverpool will face Wolves, who pulled off one of the biggest shocks in round three with their win at Stoke.

Ties to be played the weekend of Jan. 28:

Tottenham Hotspur v Wycombe Wanderers
Derby County v Leicester City
Oxford United v Newcastle or Birmingham City
AFC Wimbledon or Sutton United v Cambridge United or Leeds United
Plymouth Argyle or Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Southampton or Norwich City v Arsenal
Lincoln City or Ipswich Town v Brighton and Hove Albion
Chelsea v Brentford
Manchester United v Wigan Athletic
Millwall v Watford
Rochdale v Huddersfield Town
Burnley or Sunderland v Fleetwood Town or Bristol City
Blackburn Rovers v Barnsley or Blackpool
Fulham v Hull City
Middlesbrough v Accrington Stanley
Crystal Palace or Bolton Wanderers v Manchester City

