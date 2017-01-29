McClaren: No one wanted this replay

Previous
Leicester City
Derby County
3
1
AET
Game Details
Crotone
Juventus
0
2
FT
Game Details
Bologna
AC Milan
0
1
FT
Game Details
Alavés
Celta Vigo
1
0
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 0
Game Details
Borussia Dortmund
Hertha Berlin
(3) 1
(2) 1
FT-Pens
Game Details
Nice
St Etienne
1
0
FT
Game Details
Mexico
Iceland
0
0
LIVE 11'
Game Details
Next

