Previous
Manchester United
Reading
4
0
FT
Game Details
Preston North End
Arsenal
1
2
FT
Game Details
Everton
Leicester City
1
2
FT
Game Details
Real Madrid
Granada
5
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Eibar
Atletico Madrid
0
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Real Sociedad
Sevilla FC
0
4
FT
Game Details
Napoli
Sampdoria
2
1
FT
Game Details
Paris Saint-Germain
Bastia
7
0
FT
Game Details
U.A.N.L
Santos
1:00 AM UTC
Jan 8, 2017
Game Details
Next
Wenger: We had to dig deep to win
English FA Cup
42 minutes ago
Grayson: We made Arsenal look ordinary
English FA Cup
31 minutes ago
Mourinho pleased with Rashford's brace
English FA Cup
58 minutes ago
Dyche: A lot of positives from us
English FA Cup
about an hour ago
Moyes: We were poor
English FA Cup
about an hour ago
Clement: We had lapses in concentration
English FA Cup
about an hour ago
Silva: We need help from our fans
English FA Cup
about an hour ago
Koeman: I don't understand the loss
English FA Cup
2 hours ago
Ranieri delighted with Musa, Ndidi
English FA Cup
2 hours ago
Stam grateful for Old Trafford reception
English FA Cup
2 hours ago
Mourinho: Rooney's best day will arrive
English FA Cup
3 hours ago
Nicol: Arsenal were lucky
English FA Cup
3 hours ago
Preston 1-2 Arsenal
Highlights
4 hours ago
Barrow 0-2 Rochdale
English FA Cup
6 hours ago
Sutton United 0-0 Wimbledon
English FA Cup
6 hours ago
Rooney: It's a real honour
English FA Cup
8 hours ago
Rooney deserves to be among United greats
English FA Cup
8 hours ago
Nicol: United's depth allows for changes
English FA Cup
8 hours ago
Man United 4-0 Reading
English FA Cup
9 hours ago
West Ham 0-5 Manchester City
English FA Cup
19 hours ago
Guardiola likens West Ham win to a final
English FA Cup
23 hours ago
Bilic: It's difficult to chase Man City
English FA Cup
23 hours ago
West Ham 0-5 Manchester City
English FA Cup
1 day ago
Pochettino: Dele Alli can still improve
English FA Cup
1 day ago
FA Cup Predictor: Any giant-killings?
English FA Cup
1 day ago
Allardyce: We'll sign until money stops
English FA Cup
1 day ago
Conte hopes Mikel is his last China export
English FA Cup
1 day ago
Silva arrives with targets in mind
English FA Cup
1 day ago
Mourinho impressed by Stam's management
English FA Cup
1 day ago
Klopp: Reds just as hungry for Cups
English FA Cup
1 day ago
Puel: FA Cup important to us
English FA Cup
1 day ago
Extra Time: Luis Enrique in trouble?
ESPN FC TV
2 days ago
