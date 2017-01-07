Rooney equals Man United record, Musa shines, FA Cup fixture woe

ESPN FC's Steve Nicol believes Wayne Rooney has fully earned his place as a legend with Man United.

Iain Macintosh casts his eye over the best and worst of the action from the third round of the FA Cup.

HEROES

Wayne Rooney's powers may be fading, but there's still enough left in the tank to shore up his legacy. An early goal in the 4-0 win over Reading this weekend brought him level with Sir Bobby Charlton on the all-time Manchester United goal scorers list. It surely won't be long before goal number 250 sets him out on his own. Whether he still has a role to play in the future of United is a question that Jose Mourinho deftly avoided. But the fact he has been a pivotal part of their history is beyond debate.

Plymouth Argyle had a plan and they executed it to perfection: Give Liverpool the ball, fall back and find out if they can walk through walls of green shirts. Perhaps a full strength team might have been able to break them down. Jurgen Klopp's bright-eyed band of youngsters, on the other hand, could not. As a result, after a 0-0 draw, manager Derek Adams has half the gate receipts from a 52,000 Anfield crowd and a big money replay at Home Park. And this windfall will benefit Plymouth far more than a place in the fourth round.

In the battle of the new Premier League managers there was a win for Hull City boss Marco Silva as he overcame Paul Clement's Swansea side 2-0. Given that Hull will play Manchester United in the League Cup semifinal this week, it wasn't a bad time for a morale boost. These are not happy times for Hull, evidenced by the fans' boycott that brought an attendance of just 6,608, but Silva took the chance to lift the mood at the club after a long, disappointing run of results. Without serious funding from the wantaway Allam family, progress will be hard but at least there's a place in the fourth round to look forward to.

If ever a club needed a pick-me-up it was Millwall. With their own local council looking to compulsorily purchase land around their stadium, the London side are in serious danger of losing their home. But you wouldn't have known there was anything wrong behind the scenes from the way they set about Premier League Bournemouth in a 3-0 win. Neil Harris' team were well worth their victory, making the Cherries' 11 changes look distinctly ordinary. With that fight won, a more important one continues off the pitch.

For a team that has only won away once all season (at Club Brugge in September), this was quite a day for Leicester City as they came from behind to beat Everton 2-1. Without Jamie Vardy because of illness and Leonardo Ulloa because of injury, Claudio Ranieri turned to substitute Ahmed Musa and was rewarded with two goals and a place in the fourth round. Even better, there was a fine debut for new midfielder Wilfred Ndidi and a rare appearance from Nampalys Mendy in a three man midfield that stifled the Toffees all day. Are things looking up for Leicester?

VILLAINS

Ronald Koeman needs to be very careful. After Everton's collapse at home to Leicester, it's easy to understand his frustration, but his hard-hitting postmatch news conference is likely to cause more problems than it solves. He hammered his own players, save for the impressive teenager Tom Davies, and strongly hinted at a dispute between himself and director of football Steve Walsh that was holding the club back in terms of transfers. But Everton are out of both cups now and have only won four of their last 17 in all competitions. When questions are asked, Koeman isn't going to have many allies left.

Antonio Conte was quick to defend his captain, but the dismissal of John Terry in Chelsea's 4-1 win against Peterborough looks ominous. Making a rare start in the Chelsea team after the sustained success of the Cahill-Luiz-Azpilicueta axis, he was made to look very old and very clumsy by Lee Angol in the incident that saw him leave the field. Will Conte take the risk of utilising his fading strengths again? The return of the younger, quicker Nathan Ake from a loan spell at Bournemouth suggests that he may not.

West Ham United haven't made many happy memories in their new stadium and, playing like this, they won't make many more. They were obliterated 5-0 at home by a Manchester City side that has looked out of sorts for some time. The fact that Pep Guardiola singled out the London Stadium's wide expanses as a contributory factor in his victory will only have rankled with the supporters who still resent having to have moved at all. The Hammers had improved of late, laying down three consecutive wins that lifted them to mid-table. This was a sudden regression.

West Bromwich Albion have been better and brighter in recent months than at any time under Tony Pulis thus far, but that's all the more reason for their early cup exit to sting. With a half-time lead against Derby County, you would have expected the Baggies to settle in and close out the win. Instead, Steve McClaren's side were able to turn the game around inside three minutes to win 2-1. They haven't had much to get excited about at the Hawthorns for a while now; a cup run would have been a welcome experience.

Sometimes you wonder if the English authorities are deliberately trying to run down the FA Cup in the hope that they can cancel it and sell the trophy for scrap. The Premier League's decision to lay down a double shot of fixtures the week before the third round ensured that most managers made heavy changes, leaving teams looking disjointed. The Football Association's decision to stretch fixtures out across four days and multiple time slots watered down the excitement that used to come with what felt like all of English football going to battle on one glorious Saturday afternoon. What was left was largely disappointing. Again.

