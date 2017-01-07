Jaap Stam not after Man United nostalgia on return to Old Trafford

Don Hutchison and Alison Bender preview some of the more noticeable fixtures from the third round of the FA Cup.

There was an ethos which ran through the Manchester United team of the 1990s, a cold, emotionless mantra about playing the game, not the occasion, and Jaap Stam will not change that approach when he takes Reading to Old Trafford in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.

"I'm not expecting anything from the United fans," the 1999 Treble winner whose name continues to be sung by the United supporters, 16 years on from his controversial departure, said. "I'm not going to make a big thing of it because I'm not going to be waving. Hopefully I'm going to be coming back again in the near future with Reading anyway.

"Will it be the best moment of my managerial career? Just to be there at Old Trafford? I hope not!"

Regardless of Stam's determination to treat Reading's trip to United as just another game, the prospect of the Dutchman strolling down the Old Trafford touchline as the visiting manager has ensured that the tie possesses the romantic element that often accompanies the FA Cup.

Sta, 44, was infamously dispatched by Sir Alex Ferguson in August 2001 following the publication of his autobiography, which not only lifted the lid on life inside United, but also included criticism of teammates such as Gary and Phil Neville.

Ferguson sold the centre-back to Lazio, citing concerns over his recovery from an Achilles injury, but the fact that the Scot has since admitted he made a mistake in selling Stam underlines the importance of a player who proved crucial in the club's historic Treble-winning season.

Jaap Stam was a key member of the Manchester United side that won the Treble in 1999.

Stam has since returned to Old Trafford to watch from the stands, but Saturday will be his first game back at United in competitive action and he insists any grudges with Ferguson have long been forgotten.

"I knew what it was [reason for being sold]," Stam said. "I'm not going to say it again because everybody knew it and everybody told it. I am fine with it.

"The people [who are selling you] make choices in certain ways. I needed to make a choice in a certain way as well. I needed to think about my career as well.

"I had the mentality and willpower to do well somewhere else and prove I was one of the best defenders in the world at the time.

"You know a manager is making certain choices at a certain moment and, even when you're not happy with it, you need to deal with it.

"You can sit down and cry about it, but you can also think, 'I need to show everybody I am still one of the best players in the world,' and that's what I did at Lazio. That's how I work and I like that mentality from my players as well.

"And, as a manager, you need to be open to your players communication-wise and tell them, 'OK, this is why I made that decision.'"

Still regarded as a legendary figure by many at United, Stam is now taking his first steps in management at Reading following assistant coaching roles in his homeland with Zwolle and Ajax.

His start at Reading has been impressive, however, with the club sitting in third position in the table and well-placed to secure a playoff spot and a possible return to the Premier League.

Jaap Stam has made a strong start to his managerial career in England at Championship side Reading.

Many of his United teammates have struggled to succeed in management -- Roy Keane, Teddy Sheringham and Gary Neville to be name but three -- but Stam insists he will stand or fall by following his instincts, and he will face United by doing it his way

"I won't be asking others for advice, because there's a lot of managers who don't beat United," Stam said. "We are not going to change anything in how we think and our philosophy. We still want our possession and to play.

"We need to think a bit differently in certain ways but most things are not different. Hopefully, everybody wants to go up there to that level.

"It's a moment where they can show themselves, show how we've been training, how we've been working in the last six months.

"The players need to go for their own place and do everything that they can. One of our strengths is to believe in ourselves and play possession football. We believe in what we do and what we've done this season.

"For me, as a manager, everybody wants to work at the highest level. I've been there myself and I know what is needed to get there.

"But I need to start at the bottom. I've done that in Holland, but you need to wait for that chance as a lot of great managers don't have the chance in the top level of football."

Despite his insistence that his mind will be solely on the game rather than nostalgia, Stam is likely nonetheless to be feted by the United fans.

"I know they still sing my song," he said. "I've heard that from several people. It tells you something about how they think I performed there, how my situation was at the club and my relationship with the fans.

"But I played with a lot of quality players. 1999 tells you something about the best team.

"That team did not have the best players. We had a mentality, about always wanting to win. That was one of the best qualities in that team."

Mark Ogden is a senior football writer for ESPN FC. Follow him @MarkOgden_