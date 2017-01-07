Which Premier League title hopefuls will commit to a serious FA Cup run?

Arsene Wenger has expressed that he will not take the FA Cup lightly this year and has ambitions of winning it yet again.

The faded grandeur of the FA Cup is brutally reflected by the fates of the managers who have reached its last five finals.

May 21 must seem a long time ago for Louis van Gaal, who heard of his Manchester United sacking in the Wembley press room immediately after beating Crystal Palace 2-1 in extra time. Palace counterpart Alan Pardew lasted longer but on Dec. 22, he became the sixth of the last nine finalist managers to be sacked by the end of the calendar year.

Roberto Martinez departed Wigan for Everton after winning the 2013 FA Cup, and Steve Bruce only quit Hull City last summer, having led them to losing the 2014 final to Arsenal, for whom Arsene Wenger is last man standing, having collected the trophy in both 2014 and 2015.

Otherwise, it is a roll call to reassert the ever more overbearing importance of the Premier League; winning those FA Cups has done little to quieten the Wenger doubters. Still, someone has to win it, and fans always enjoy their days out at Wembley.

ESPN FC considers the importance of the FA Cup to its leading contenders.

Chelsea

vs. Peterborough United, Jan. 8

Wednesday's 2-0 defeat at Tottenham may have refocused Antonio Conte on the task of winning the Premier League. Five points clear doesn't feel quite so secure. It seems likely that Conte will grant the competition similar importance to the EFL Cup in which he heavily rotated his squads and his wardrobe, swapping his usual sharp tailoring for a club issue tracksuit as Chelsea lost 2-1 at West Ham.

Still, should Chelsea ease past Peterborough, Conte might fancy emulating Italian predecessors as Blues manager. Gianluca Vialli, Roberto Di Matteo and Carlo Ancelotti all lifted the trophy.

Importance level: Moderate. Even without European football, Conte's focus is the Premier League.

Liverpool

vs. Plymouth Argyle, Jan. 8

At Anfield, the holy grail is a first league title since 1990 and Liverpool have more than a fighting chance of reaching it. Last season, Jurgen Klopp took the club he only starting managing in October to the League Cup and Europa League finals but lost both, meaning he had lost his last five finals as a manager.

The EFL Cup, in which Liverpool are again in the semifinals, where they face Southampton in Wednesday's first leg semi, may take second priority for now but a lack of European competition, and the chance to blood younger players as Klopp will undoubtedly take this weekend does leave a run on the FA Cup as a possibility.

Importance level: Moderate. Klopp seems to try and win every trophy that is put in front of him.

Tottenham

vs. Aston Villa, Jan. 8

The great strides that Tottenham have made since Mauricio Pochettino's arrival in the summer of 2014 are yet to be rewarded with a trophy. Losing the 2015 League Cup final to Chelsea was the closest yet, aside from last season's eventually thwarted title challenge.

Judging by the rotation policy Pochettino adopted in Tottenham's ill-fated Champions League campaign, the Premier League remains his main aim. Last season, Tottenham exited the FA Cup at the fifth round stage by losing 1-0 at home to Crystal Palace after fielding an under-strength team.

Importance level: Low-Moderate. Tottenham have a small squad and other objectives in mind.

Manchester City

at West Ham, Jan. 6

In among the many questions about how much Pep Guardiola knows about English football might be one of how much he recognises the traditions of the FA Cup. Despite ending a 35-year trophy drought by winning the 2011 final against Stoke, for City as a club it has become a lesser concern, with Champions League progression and chasing league titles the priorities.

Like Van Gaal, Guardiola's predecessor Roberto Mancini was being ousted even before an FA Cup final, lost to Wigan in 2013, was played.

Importance level: Low. Should City sign off from this season winning just an FA Cup, then it would have been a disappointment. Guardiola is likely to heavily rotate at West Ham.

Arsenal

at Preston North End, Jan. 7

The importance of the FA Cup to Arsenal this season may be tied up with Arsene Wenger's future and along with that, the chances of lifting a first Premier League trophy since 2004. Wenger's contract expires in the summer with little indication from him whether he might stay on. Perhaps Wembley becomes the venue for his swan song.

With Bayern Munich their next opponents in the Champions League and a title challenge already looking unlikely, the road to Wembley might become very appealing.

Importance level: High, perhaps. Silverware would the best way to sign off and/or perhaps retain the loyalty of Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez.

Manchester United

vs. Reading, Jan. 7

Mourinho knows well enough what happened to one-time mentor Van Gaal, despite winning the FA Cup, though his parameters are somewhat different. Van Gaal was fired after two years of dull, disappointing football and Mourinho is only in his first year.

Despite a recent arrival, United look short of being capable of a title challenge. Finishing in the top four will be their overriding aim. United are also in the EFL Cup semis, facing Hull, while Mourinho has spoken of his desire to win the Europa League as well.

Importance level: Moderate. If the EFL Cup or Europa League do not come off, then Mourinho might fancy lifting a second career FA Cup.

John Brewin is a staff writer for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @JohnBrewinESPN.