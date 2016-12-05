FA Cup important to Sunderland but Premier League survival is crucial

Sunderland clawed back from a goal deficit twice to deny Liverpool their fifth-straight win. Sunderland have shown signs of life under David Moyes in recent weeks.

Sunderland's ambitions as they face Burnley in the FA Cup on Saturday focus more on preparations for the bigger Premier League battles ahead than on the boost to morale a win would bring.

Only Sunderland supporters born in or before the 1960s know the exhilaration of seeing their team win a major trophy. The 1-0 victory in 1973 over Leeds United, then a mighty force in football, provided not just another footnote in the history of FA Cup finals but the stuff of fairytales.

Unfancied scruffs from the second tier had overcome England's finest. Footage of Ian Porterfield's winning goal and Jimmy Montgomery's amazing double save are still shown repeatedly when the FA Cup's past glories are discussed. Sadly, the competition has lost much of its magic, as witnessed by the low attendances even bigger clubs experience in the early rounds.

Burnley enter Saturday's game on a high, having walloped their opponents 4-1 in the league just a week earlier. Eight points clear of third bottom, their supporters could be forgiven for not caring too much what happens in the cup.

Yet the appeal of the competition has not disappeared altogether. One Burnley lifelong fan, interviewed by a Sunderland fan site in the build-up to the game, said that while he would not lose sleep over an early exit, he longed to see Burnley win the cup in his lifetime.

"I would exchange an FA Cup win for relegation all day long," said Andy Robinson. "As fans, we should live for moments of glory, not mid-table mediocrity."

Most Sunderland fans, even those old enough to have been at Wembley on May 5, 1973, would probably disagree. Ask them whether they would settle for defeat on Saturday if followed by league wins at home to Stoke City and Tottenham and then away to West Brom, and the answer is not hard to guess.

Fighting off the threat of the drop has been a pre-occupation for most of the nine seasons since Roy Keane led Sunderland from bottom of the Championship to top in a splendid title-winning season in 2007. Cup games have come and gone and are largely unremembered, with the exception of the admirable run by one of Keane's successors, Gus Poyet, that took the club to a league cup final in 2014, defeating Chelsea and Manchester United on the road to Wembley.

To cap a memorable day out for the thousands of Sunderland fans who descended on London for the final, Sunderland produced a combative performance, deservedly led at half time and lost only because of brilliant strikes from Manchester City's Yaya Toure and Samir Nasri before Jesus Navas' last-minute goal produced a harsh 3-1 scoreline.

In broad terms, domestic cups have come to be treated as distractions from more important league business -- Champions League business in the case of the elite.

The build up to the FA Cup clash has been marred by rumours of West Ham's interest in Jermain Defoe.

Sunderland's 2014 exploits proved an exception. Far from suffering from the exertions of the run to Wembley, Poyet's men showed passion and no little skill in rising from the bottom of the league to avoid the relegation many had considered inevitable.

What is more, the final dash for safety included a draw at Manchester City when victory would not have flattered, and deserved wins at Chelsea and Manchester United.

This season, the stakes are as high. Sunderland yet again find themselves in deep trouble at the bottom of the league. But manager David Moyes has recovered from a terrible start to the season. The possibility of moving from the drop zone to lower mid-table, a tall order given a crop of injuries to key players, no longer seems a fantasy. For survival to remain a viable target, Moyes has to persuade Sunderland owner Ellis Short to part with more money in the transfer window, if only to provide cover in areas left sorely depleted by those injuries. Wheeling and dealing may be inevitable, if funds are as scarce as has been indicated.

But there should be red lines: West Ham's interest in Jermain Defoe, among the league's top scorers with 11 goals, has been laughable in terms of the £6 million fee offered.

The Moyes/Short line, even if it is true they have been asked to name their price, must be to resist any sale at all if they truly want Sunderland to stay up -- and to retain the respect of supporters.

Nothing would please those fans more this weekend than for Defoe to announce he has no wish to leave the club, before taking the field at the Stadium of Light as a late substitute to score the winner against Burnley.

Colin is ESPN FC's Sunderland blogger. Follow him on Twitter at @salutsunderland