Manchester City
Everton
7:00 PM UTC
Levante
Villarreal
6:15 PM UTC
Málaga
Eibar
8:00 PM UTC
Huddersfield Town
Newcastle United
1
0
FT
Highlights
Barcelona
Real Betis
2
0
FT
Highlights
Deportivo La Coruña
Real Madrid
0
3
FT
Highlights
Paris Saint-Germain
Toulouse
6
2
FT
Carabao Cup draw to take place in Beijing

English Carabao Cup PA Sport
FulhamFulham
Bristol RoversBristol Rovers
6:45 PM UTC
Saiz celeb Leeds vs Port Vale 170809

Leeds' Saiz cleared of spitting in cup tie

Leeds United Press Association
Bury 0-1 Sunderland: Honeyman lifts Lads

English Carabao Cup
Carabao Cup draw leads to confusion

EFL Cup ESPN staff
BuryBury
SunderlandSunderland
0
1
FT
Saiz celeb Leeds vs Port Vale 170809

Saiz hat trick sees Leeds past Port Vale

Carabao Cup PA Sport
Sheffield UnitedSheffield United
WalsallWalsall
3
2
FT
Oldham AthleticOldham Athletic
Burton AlbionBurton Albion
2
3
FT
Leeds 4-1 Port Vale: Samuel Saiz hat-trick

English Carabao Cup
Colchester UnitedColchester United
Aston VillaAston Villa
1
2
FT
Crewe AlexandraCrewe Alexandra
Bolton WanderersBolton Wanderers
1
2
FT
Colchester 1-2 Aston Villa: Own-goal sinks U's

English Carabao Cup
Leeds UnitedLeeds United
Port ValePort Vale
4
1
FT
Carabao Cup: Accrington stun Preston late

English Carabao Cup PA Sport
Fleetwood TownFleetwood Town
Carlisle UnitedCarlisle United
1
2
AET
Wigan AthleticWigan Athletic
BlackpoolBlackpool
2
1
FT
Forest Green RoversForest Green Rovers
Milton Keynes DonsMilton Keynes Dons
0
1
AET
AFC WimbledonAFC Wimbledon
BrentfordBrentford
1
3
AET
Scunthorpe UnitedScunthorpe United
Notts CountyNotts County
(6) 3
(5) 3
FT-Pens
 By PA Sport
Carabao Cup third-round draw to take place in Beijing at 4:15 a.m. UK time

The League Cup was rebranded as the Carabao Cup for the new season.

The draw for the third round of the Carabao Cup will take place in Beijing on Thursday -- but supporters in the United Kingdom will have to be awake early to see it.

The draw is scheduled to be made at approximately 11:15 a.m. local time but the time difference with China means that is 4:15 a.m. UK time.

It is the latest controversy to hit the rebranded competition this season after Charlton were shown to be playing two teams in a graphic displaying the first round draw and former player John Salako got confused about which teams were playing at home or away in the previous round's draw.

The seven Premier League clubs who qualified for European competitions enter the draw at the third-round stage, including holders Manchester United.

The majority of the second round ties begin on Tuesday with six ties taking place on Wednesday night.

