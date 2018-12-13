England's Southgate awarded OBE, Kane gets MBE in New Year honours list

With the UEFA Nations League semifinals set, Craig Burley believes a resurgent Netherlands side will give England all they can handle.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has been awarded an MBE in the Queen's New Year's honours list after helping the Three Lions to the World Cup semifinals, while manager Gareth Southgate has been given an OBE.

Golden Boot-winner Kane scored six goals in Russia, including a hat trick in a 6-1 victory over Panama, as the Three Lions reached the final four for the first time since 1990 before losing to Croatia in extra-time. Meanwhile, Southgate was credited with getting the country excited about football again during the run.

The 25-year-old has also skippered England to the UEFA Nations League semifinals, with a showdown against the Netherlands to come in June. Indeed, it was Kane's 85th-minute winner in November's 2-1 victory over Croatia at Wembley that secured the place in the final four.

"It's quite surreal really [to get an MBE]," he told Spurs TV. "It's been a great year for club and country.

"I'm very passionate about our country, very patriotic. It shows how good the summer was for the whole nation, not just from my point of view but what it did bringing everyone together.

"I'm extremely proud to be a part of that and obviously thankful to all my teammates, all my coaches at Tottenham, England, Mauricio [Pochettino], Gareth, all the staff, the guys as well. Without them I wouldn't be scoring the goals and getting these accolades.

"On the pitch, it's been a whirlwind and hard to process it all. Hopefully, we can carry on and win something this season -- that would be the most special moment, for sure."

Kane's fiancée Kate Goodland broke the news about the MBE on the phone as the striker was preparing to face Southampton on Dec. 5.

"Normally we'd talk a little but she would never call me just before the match," he said. "I had a missed call and she texted me, 'Could you answer?'

"I thought something was wrong! But Kate was excited and told me that we'd had a letter from the Queen saying we'd get an MBE.

"I'm proud for her as well, and the whole family. It's not just for me, we're part of a journey together. It shows that the hard work has paid off."

In addition to his success with England, Kane has been prolific again for Spurs in 2018. Having scored 17 goals for his club from Jan. 1 in the second half of the last campaign, he has netted 16 times so far this term.

With 12 of those 16 strikes coming in the Premier League, he is only one goal behind the top flight's leading scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as he bids to win the Golden Boot for the third time in four seasons.

Kane signed a new contract in June, committing himself to Tottenham for another six years until 2024.

Tottenham manager Pochettino said: "Harry Kane is one the best -- one of the best strikers in the world [and with] his personality, his character.

"He's special -- not only a special player but a special man. All that he can get in his career, I think he fully deserves it and I'm so happy."

Information from Tottenham correspondent Ben Pearce and the Press Association was used in this report.