Gareth Southgate wants England to 'go for it' at World Cup

Previous
Mexico
Sweden
0
3
FT
Match 44
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
South Korea
Germany
2
0
FT
Match 43
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Serbia
Brazil
0
2
FT
Match 41
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Switzerland
Costa Rica
2
2
FT
Match 42
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Japan
Poland
2:00 PM UTC
Match 47
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Senegal
Colombia
2:00 PM UTC
Match 48
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
England
Belgium
6:00 PM UTC
Match 45
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Panama
Tunisia
6:00 PM UTC
Match 46
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Southgate wants England to 'go for it' at WC

England ESPN
Read

McManaman: England need to keep winning mentality vs. Belgium

ESPN FC TV
Read
John Stones celebrates with his teammates after scoring England's fourth goal.

Runners-up of England-Belgium face easier path

FIFA World Cup Dale Johnson
Read
Romelu Lukaku gets treatment on an ankle injury against Tunisia.

England game 'too early' for Lukaku to recover

Belgium Reuters
Read

Southgate: Germany exit shows all vulnerable

England Mark Ogden
Read

World Cup Predictor: Can England top Group G?

FIFA World Cup
Read

Jones: Facing Belgium like a Premier League match

FIFA World Cup
Read
Harry Kane celebrates after scoring from the spot against Panama.

England vs. Belgium: Who wants to win the group?

50-50 Challenge Liam Twomey and Sven Claes
Read
Phil Jones in action for England against Costa Rica.

Utd's Jones relishing challenge of facing Lukaku

FIFA World Cup Rob Dawson
Read

Jones relishing the challenge of facing Fellaini and Lukaku

FIFA World Cup
Read
England's Harry Kane, John Stone, Jesse Lingard, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Raheem Sterling are all aged 25 or younger

England stars have 'golden generation' potential

World Cup 2018 Mark Ogden
Read
Danny Rose is part of England's squad for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Rose may allow family to Russia for World Cup

England Reuters
Read
Jesse Lingard, left, and Harry Kane, right, were instrumental as England thrashed Panama.

Kane's role for England 'complex' - Southgate

England ESPN
Read

Oxlade-Chamberlain 'positive' during injury rehab

Liverpool Reuters
Read
EnglandEngland
BelgiumBelgium
Fox 6:00 PM UTC
Match 45
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Pickford: England want to continue winning momentum

FIFA World Cup
Read
England's Jordan Pickford

Pickford: 'Our mentality is to win' vs. Belgium

England Liam Twomey
Read

Alderweireld: England have a good vibe under Southgate

FIFA World Cup
Read

Fellaini 'not distracted' by speculation about his future

FIFA World Cup
Read

Martinez hints at Belgium changes for England clash

FIFA World Cup
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN
Share
Tweet
   

Gareth Southgate wants England to 'go for it' at World Cup

Belgium's Toby Alderweireld believes England have improved massively since Gareth Southgate took over and has created a positive mentality in the squad.

Gareth Southgate wants his England side "go for it" ahead of their final Group G game against Belgium on Thursday and says he's thankful to be leading the Three Lions in the World Cup after Roy Hodgson and Sam Allardyce were sacked back in 2016.

"Yes, hugely. But it wasn't what I wanted to do," he said, when asked if he was fortunate to be in his position.

"I wanted it to go well for Roy, and I wanted it to go well for Sam. So I didn't think when Roy left there would be any enthusiasm for an internal appointment.

"And I knew that my record with Middlesbrough, even though for me what I achieved with them in the first two years was better than anything I've done in the last couple of weeks, is held against you as a manager.

"You are always judged on results but not necessarily all of the context and all of the understanding of where you are in your learning and everything else.

"But I knew that when somebody needed to step in that I was the best person to do that and keep the team on track and then I actually enjoyed it more than I thought I would.

"I could see that the players were hungry enough and humble enough to be ready to take on board some of the ideas we were going to try to implement, so I thought it was worth having a go with them and that's probably the biggest thing I am pleased with.

World Cup 2018 must-reads

Make your daily picks with ESPN FC Match Predictor 2018!
- Who is going through? Round of 16 permutations and scenarios
- World Cup Daily live: Follow all the action on and off the pitch today
- World Cup fixtures, results and coverage
- Casual Germany pay the price with humiliating World Cup exit
- Brazil show why they're World Cup front-runners
- Long inquest into Germany's failure coming

"I remember Chris Coleman after the Europeans [with Wales] talking about [how] you have got to go for things in life and don't be afraid to fail.

"That resonated with me because I'd probably just ruled myself out of taking the job.

"From talking to young people or my own kids, I would be saying exactly those things and I wasn't living it.

"So I felt then that I had to make sure that if there are opportunities in life you have got to go for it.

"Even as a young player you maybe only get one World Cup. You assume there will be more but you might only get one because of an injury or something else."

England will face Belgium for top spot in their group in Kaliningrad, with Southgate announcing reserve midfielder Eric Dier will start in the match.

"My inherent nature is that I like people to feel included and to be part of what we're doing, and they all are," Southgate, who took part in two World Cups, said.

"But of course as a player you don't really feel that until you're able to play and contribute.

"No matter what I can say, actually getting the guys on the field is far more powerful than anything else I can talk to them about."

Southgate gave an injury update on Dele Alli, saying: "He has trained fully with the team for the last couple of days.

"We just have to decide whether to put him back in or whether it is more beneficial for him to have a slower build up.

"We are in the fortunate position, we do not have to risk him but if he is ready, we will put him in."

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.