Gareth Southgate wants England to 'go for it' at World Cup

Belgium's Toby Alderweireld believes England have improved massively since Gareth Southgate took over and has created a positive mentality in the squad.

Gareth Southgate wants his England side "go for it" ahead of their final Group G game against Belgium on Thursday and says he's thankful to be leading the Three Lions in the World Cup after Roy Hodgson and Sam Allardyce were sacked back in 2016.

"Yes, hugely. But it wasn't what I wanted to do," he said, when asked if he was fortunate to be in his position.

"I wanted it to go well for Roy, and I wanted it to go well for Sam. So I didn't think when Roy left there would be any enthusiasm for an internal appointment.

"And I knew that my record with Middlesbrough, even though for me what I achieved with them in the first two years was better than anything I've done in the last couple of weeks, is held against you as a manager.

"You are always judged on results but not necessarily all of the context and all of the understanding of where you are in your learning and everything else.

"But I knew that when somebody needed to step in that I was the best person to do that and keep the team on track and then I actually enjoyed it more than I thought I would.

"I could see that the players were hungry enough and humble enough to be ready to take on board some of the ideas we were going to try to implement, so I thought it was worth having a go with them and that's probably the biggest thing I am pleased with.

"I remember Chris Coleman after the Europeans [with Wales] talking about [how] you have got to go for things in life and don't be afraid to fail.

"That resonated with me because I'd probably just ruled myself out of taking the job.

"From talking to young people or my own kids, I would be saying exactly those things and I wasn't living it.

"So I felt then that I had to make sure that if there are opportunities in life you have got to go for it.

"Even as a young player you maybe only get one World Cup. You assume there will be more but you might only get one because of an injury or something else."

England will face Belgium for top spot in their group in Kaliningrad, with Southgate announcing reserve midfielder Eric Dier will start in the match.

"My inherent nature is that I like people to feel included and to be part of what we're doing, and they all are," Southgate, who took part in two World Cups, said.

"But of course as a player you don't really feel that until you're able to play and contribute.

"No matter what I can say, actually getting the guys on the field is far more powerful than anything else I can talk to them about."

Southgate gave an injury update on Dele Alli, saying: "He has trained fully with the team for the last couple of days.

"We just have to decide whether to put him back in or whether it is more beneficial for him to have a slower build up.

"We are in the fortunate position, we do not have to risk him but if he is ready, we will put him in."

