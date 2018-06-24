England's use of Harry Kane in World Cup match against Belgium 'complex' - Gareth Southgate

Previous
Australia
Peru
0
2
FT
Match 38
Game Details
Highlights
Denmark
France
0
0
FT
Match 37
Game Details
Highlights
Iceland
Croatia
1
2
FT
Match 40
Game Details
Highlights
Nigeria
Argentina
1
2
FT
Match 39
Game Details
Highlights
Mexico
Sweden
2:00 PM UTC
Match 44
Game Details
South Korea
Germany
2:00 PM UTC
Match 43
Game Details
Serbia
Brazil
6:00 PM UTC
Match 41
Game Details
Switzerland
Costa Rica
6:00 PM UTC
Match 42
Game Details
Next
Jesse Lingard, left, and Harry Kane, right, were instrumental as England thrashed Panama.

Kane's role for England 'complex' - Southgate

England ESPN
Read

Oxlade-Chamberlain 'positive' during injury rehab

Liverpool Reuters
Read
EnglandEngland
BelgiumBelgium
Fox 6:00 PM UTC
Match 45
Game Details
Pickford: England want to continue winning momentum

FIFA World Cup
Read
England's Jordan Pickford

Pickford: 'Our mentality is to win' vs. Belgium

England Liam Twomey
Read

Alderweireld: England have a good vibe under Southgate

FIFA World Cup
Read

Fellaini 'not distracted' by speculation about his future

FIFA World Cup
Read

Martinez hints at Belgium changes for England clash

FIFA World Cup
Read

England's Walker not real defender - Wenger

FIFA World Cup Mattias Karen
Read

Belgium could make radical changes vs. England

Belgium Reuters
Read

Battling Henderson struggles to win over fans

Liverpool Steven Kelly
Read
Harry Kane currently leads the way in the World Cup scoring charts.

Kane wants Belgium start, Southgate unsure

FIFA World Cup Liam Twomey
Read

Walker offers to pay for fan's Stones tattoo

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Arena: Panama penalties not given in qualifying

Panama ESPN
Read

Mariner: England need to ride momentum vs. Belgium

ESPN FC TV
Read

Extra Time: Lukaku erasing doubt? England set for a deep run?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Match of the Day: England hit Panama for 6

FIFA World Cup
Read

Matchday 11: Kane and James shine bright

FIFA World Cup
Read
England celebrate after their 6-1 win over Panama on Sunday.

Gareth Southgate must resist temptation to change vs. Belgium

FIFA World Cup Gabriele Marcotti
Read
Harry Kane currently leads the way in the World Cup scoring charts.

'I wouldn't swap Kane for anyone' - Southgate

England ESPN
Read
ESPN FC
England's use of Harry Kane in World Cup match against Belgium 'complex' - Gareth Southgate

England's Jordan Pickford insists the squad want to beat Belgium to keep their winning mentality going into the World Cup knockout stages.
Belgium's Toby Alderweireld believes England have improved massively since Gareth Southgate took over and has created a positive mentality in the squad.
Belgium's Roberto Martinez insists he must rotate his team against England to make sure his squad is fresh for the knockout stages.
Paul Mariner reveals his grades for England's starting XI vs. Panama and explains why they can't let up despite having already advanced.

England manager Gareth Southgate called the decision over whether Harry Kane will feature in their Group G finale on Thursday against Belgium a "complex balance."

The Three Lions have two wins from two matches -- beating Tunisia 2-1 in their opener before thrashing Panama 6-1 -- with captain Kane scoring five times so far.

However, with passage to the round of 16 alongside Belgium already guaranteed, Southgate has to decide what changes to make to his XI in an effort to rest some player and give others from the bench a chance.

Speaking to TalkSport, Southgate said: "As a manager you've got to think about the whole squad and then your second thought is always for individuals and their own situations -- that's a really complex balance in any business when you're managing people, but I'm sure we will get that right.

"I've got to try and make the best decisions for the group and for this game in particular, and also for what we've got to come.

"This game will help us in that regard, there are lads who have been training incredibly hard and not been able to get on the field.

"And also if they're going to come into matches in the knock-out stages it's helpful for them if they are match-sharp -- so that's also got to be part of our thinking."

Despite top spot in the group still being up for grabs, though, Southgate said neither he nor his team would be tempted into playing the long game and thinking about who they might face out of Group H when they open up knockout-round play.

"What I've discussed with the players is we must not waste any energy thinking whether it's better to be first or second in the group, who we might play in future rounds," said Southgate.

"We have to go out to play well in every game and to try and win every game. That's straightforward in my mind.

"I am amused when people are plotting the route right through to where we would rather stay in for the semifinal.

"We have won one knock-out match in the last 15 years or so, so our focus is to keep winning. I don't think we can look any further than that."



