England's use of Harry Kane in World Cup match against Belgium 'complex' - Gareth Southgate
England manager Gareth Southgate called the decision over whether Harry Kane will feature in their Group G finale on Thursday against Belgium a "complex balance."
The Three Lions have two wins from two matches -- beating Tunisia 2-1 in their opener before thrashing Panama 6-1 -- with captain Kane scoring five times so far.
However, with passage to the round of 16 alongside Belgium already guaranteed, Southgate has to decide what changes to make to his XI in an effort to rest some player and give others from the bench a chance.
Speaking to TalkSport, Southgate said: "As a manager you've got to think about the whole squad and then your second thought is always for individuals and their own situations -- that's a really complex balance in any business when you're managing people, but I'm sure we will get that right.
"I've got to try and make the best decisions for the group and for this game in particular, and also for what we've got to come.
"This game will help us in that regard, there are lads who have been training incredibly hard and not been able to get on the field.
"And also if they're going to come into matches in the knock-out stages it's helpful for them if they are match-sharp -- so that's also got to be part of our thinking."
Despite top spot in the group still being up for grabs, though, Southgate said neither he nor his team would be tempted into playing the long game and thinking about who they might face out of Group H when they open up knockout-round play.
"What I've discussed with the players is we must not waste any energy thinking whether it's better to be first or second in the group, who we might play in future rounds," said Southgate.
"We have to go out to play well in every game and to try and win every game. That's straightforward in my mind.
"I am amused when people are plotting the route right through to where we would rather stay in for the semifinal.
"We have won one knock-out match in the last 15 years or so, so our focus is to keep winning. I don't think we can look any further than that."
