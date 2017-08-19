Mark Sampson vows to improve 'communication' after investigation

Mark Sampson led England's women to the semifinals of the European Championship this month.

England Women's manager Mark Sampson has acknowledged a need to improve his communication skills after being cleared of racial discrimination, bullying and harassment.

Striker Eni Aluko made a series of allegations against Sampson in a complaint about his behaviour to the Football Association, including the use of "racial and prejudicial" comments. Sampson was cleared of any wrongdoing following an independent inquiry commissioned by the FA.

Barrister Katharine Newton accepted credible "non-discriminatory explanations'' for Sampson's conduct after investigating each of the allegations.

In a statement released by the FA, Sampson said: "I fully understood and welcomed the need for an internal review and an independent investigation by an expert on employment and discrimination law.

"It's incredibly important that matters like this are taken extremely seriously and investigated in the right way -- with the right level of sensitivity and support for all involved.

"The barrister's final report said there was no case to answer and noted that my approach to all players is the same regardless of their background.

"I also appreciated that the report highlighted areas where I could improve my general communication style, and that is something I have taken on board and looked to improve.''

Aluko, 30, won 102 caps and scored 33 goals for England before falling out of favour last year. She went on to raise grievances which detailed accusations of inappropriate comments and behaviour she believed belittled her from Sampson and other coaching staff. Her last appearance for England came against Bosnia and Herzegovina in April 2016. She plays for Chelsea Ladies at club level and was last year's top scorer in the Women's Super League.

It was reported earlier this week that while Sampson was exonerated, Aluko received a five-figure sum in an agreement to avoid disruption to England's preparations for the Women's European Championship, where they reached the semifinals. The FA stressed this "mutual resolution'' was not to prevent disclosure and that Aluko, who remains centrally contracted, was free to speak publicly about the matter.

Despite "continued media interest'' in the matter, and pressure from leading anti-racism campaign Piara Powar, the FA insisted in a statement on Thursday night that "the report was collated on a confidential basis and therefore the full report will remain confidential." The inquiry looked into eight specific allegations by Aluko as well as an "umbrella" allegation of "bullying, belittling and discriminatory conduct.''

With regards to the accusation of racial abuse, as detailed by The Guardian, this was allegedly directed at a teammate of Aluko's. Sampson was alleged to have used an analogy about pressing hard in midfield and getting a caution like a police caution.

He was then said to have addressed the player by saying: "Haven't you been arrested before then, four times isn't it?''

The inquiry, which had access to video evidence, concluded: "The sound is clear and there are no references to police cautions or anyone being arrested, let alone a suggestion directly to the player in question that she has been arrested.''

The report added: "Mark Sampson has no recollection of making the comment and says he cannot imagine suggesting to a player that they have been arrested.''