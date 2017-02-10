Previous
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Football Association given vote of no confidence by UK parliament

England fans
Parliament has voted to give the FA a vote of no confidence.

Members of parliament have handed the Football Association a vote of no confidence as the UK's sports minister warned the governing body against playing "Russian roulette" with public money.

Tracey Crouch said the FA must bring forward effective plans to review its governance arrangements, saying its current model does not stand up to scrutiny.

A vote of no confidence in the English game's governing body, led by Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee chairman Damian Collins, was passed unopposed at the end of a backbench business debate.

Fewer than 30 MPs attended the debate and the motion is non-binding.

Collins said the FA was in "Fergie time" for reforming and the Government should step in if it failed to do so.

The FA received £30 million from Sport England between 2013-17 for grassroots football but has so far only been given £5.6m to support its disability and women's programmes for the next four years.

A decision on the rest of its grant hinges on Crouch's approval of its reform plans, which must be submitted by the end of March.

Crouch said: "It's up to the FA if they wish to play Russian roulette with public money. I think it's fair to say, given the debate we've had today and the number of representations I and other members have received, that they will lose.

"The FA's current model does not, in my opinion, and clearly that of other colleagues, stand up to scrutiny. Reform is therefore required."

Collins added: "The FA, to use a football analogy, they are not only in extra time, they're at the end of extra time.

"They're in Fergie time and they're 1-0 down, and if they don't pick up very quickly, if they don't reform, then reform will be delivered to them if they don't reform themselves."

The FA has faced repeated criticism that its board is failing to reflect and represent the diversity of the game, with the select committee publishing reports in recent years asking for an overhaul of the organisation's board and council.

Conservative MP Jason McCartney said the FA should follow the lead of athletics in its approach to funding a successful national team.

He said: "Just like the lottery millions have been well distributed to nurture talent, participation and medal success, it's important that the FA should be able to do the same with some of the Premier League's billions in football."

Conservative MP Andrew Bingham -- a member of the Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee -- said of former England manager Sam Allardyce: "The issues of Sam Allardyce, who manages the team for 67 days, one game, walks away with allegedly around £1 million, it is destroying people's faith in football."

But Conservative MP Nigel Huddleston defended FA boss Greg Clarke, saying the "institutional inertia" in football governance made it difficult for the FA chairman to act.

