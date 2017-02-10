Previous
Sydney FC
Wellington Phoenix FC
2
0
LIVE 29'
Game Details
The Strongest
Wanderers
10:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Game Details
Olimpia
Independiente del Valle
11:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 1
Game Details
Universitario de Deportes
Deportivo Capiatá
12:15 AM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 1
Game Details
Napoli
Genoa
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Bordeaux
Paris Saint-Germain
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Espanyol
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Mainz
FC Augsburg
7:30 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Next

ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Ex-FA chief Greg Dyke: 'Old men of English football' may fight reform

Greg Dyke left his post as Football Association chairman last year.

Former Football Association (FA) chairman Greg Dyke has criticised the "old men of English football" ahead of Thursday's parliamentary debate regarding potential reform of the governing body.

Culture, Media and Sport (CMS) select committee chairman Damian Collins has secured a debate in the Houses of Commons to consider a "no confidence" motion on the FA's ability to reform itself.

The committee has published two reports since 2010 recommending greater representation at the FA for fans and the grassroots game, as well as more diversity in positions of authority. It also wants to dilute the perceived dominance of the Premier League.

"You shouldn't underestimate the old men of English football. They've seen off all sorts of people over the years," Dyke told BBC Radio 5 live.

Greg Clarke was appointed FA chairman in 2016.

"Government are now saying if you don't do these things you'll lose money and we won't support you in the future. Who knows, they are stupid enough to say 'we're going to fight it anyway.'"

"There needs to be radical change. You've got to have younger people there, more women, supporters, ethnic minorities -- it's got to change.

"The Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee has produced two papers over the years that have both pressed for change and both been completely ignored by this bunch of old guys."

On Tuesday, FA chairman Greg Clarke promised to step down if he fails to convince sports minister Tracey Crouch that the governing body is serious about reforming itself.

Last autumn, the government published new guidance on best practice for sports governance, with a clear warning public funding would be withheld from national governing bodies that fail to meet the standards or at least make significant steps in the right direction.

Information from the Press Association was used in this report.

