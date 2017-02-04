Previous
By ESPN staff and PA Sport
Share
Tweet
   

Aidy Boothroyd named England U21 boss for 2017 European Championship

Aidy Boothroyd oversaw qualificatiobn to the Under-21 European Championship after stepping in for Gareth Southgate.

Aidy Boothroyd will lead England at the UEFA Under-21 European Championship this summer, the FA has confirmed.

Former Watford boss Boothroyd had been in caretaker charge since Gareth Southgate stepped up to replace Sam Allardyce following his shock exit in September.

Boothroyd helped England U21s qualify for Euro 2017 in Poland by winning his two Group Nine games against Kazakhstan and Bosnia & Herzegovina.

"I am honoured to be given the task of leading England into the U21 European Championship," Boothroyd said. "Having worked closely with this group of players in recent months, I know they are capable of achieving success in Poland in June."

Southgate replaced Allardyce after the former manager was embroiled in a Telegraph investigation into corruption in football

Boothroyd was previously U20s boss, having been appointed in 2014, and has a contract until 2020 as a national coach within The FA's technical division at St. George's Park.

With Boothroyd in interim charge, England U21s reached Poland with a 1-0 win in Kazakhstan before a 5-0 victory over Bosnia in October to top Group 9.

They will play the hosts, holders Sweden and Slovakia in Group A at the tournament in June.

Boothroyd also attended the Euro 2019 draw last month where England will face the Netherlands, Ukraine, Scotland, Latvia and Andorra to reach the finals in Italy and San Marino.

