English FA's Greg Clarke asks gay players to share spotlight

Previous
Osasuna
Valencia
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 29/10  Draw: 11/4  Away: 10/11 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Cambridge United
Leeds United
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Morocco
Finland
0
1
LIVE 65'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Moreirense
Belenenses
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 13/10  Draw: 21/10  Away: 9/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Panathinaikos
Kerkyra
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Clarke asks gay players to share spotlight

England ESPN staff
Read
Ivory Coast celeb vs Sweden 170108

Zaha sets up Ivory Coast winner in bow

Ivory Coast PA Sport
Read

FA admits to being powerless to stop WC expansion

England PA Sport
Read

Rooney levels Man United scoring record

Manchester United ESPN staff
Read

Poch hails Alli's value to English football

Tottenham Hotspur Dan Kilpatrick
Read

Ogden: Best and worst of football in 2016

Premier League Mark Ogden
Read

PFA keen on heading ban for under-10s

Blog - FIFA ESPN staff
Read

Sigurdsson faults media for England struggles

Iceland ESPN staff
Read

Southgate bids to keep Zaha with England

England PA Sport
Read

Extra Time: Sturridge's next move

ESPN FC TV
Read

Zaha and Bailly in Ivory Coast ANC squad

Ivory Coast ESPN staff
Read

Allardyce: England exit reaction hit me hard

English Premier League PA Sport
Read

Hodgson: Iceland game 'a massive shock'

England ESPN staff
Read

Rooney needed more support - Hodgson

England ESPN staff
Read

Chelsea didn't break rules in abuse case

Chelsea PA Sport
Read
Woodward emotional sex abuse story

Woodward yet to inform police over abuse

England PA Sport
Read

Holland leaving Chelsea for Southgate's side

England PA Sport
Read
Steve Holland has been appointed as England manager Gareth Southgate's assistant.

Holland named as England assistant

English Premier League PA Sport
Read

Rooney house burglar jailed two years

Manchester United PA Sport
Read
Police sign on jacket (UK)

Age range in abuse scandal begins at four

England PA Sport
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

English FA's Greg Clarke asks gay players to share spotlight

Greg Clarke thinks gay players should make an announcement together.

England Football Association chairman Greg Clarke has said he is encouraging several players came out as gay together.

Clarke, who last year told a Department for Culture, Media and Sport select committee that a Premier League player coming out would face "significant abuse'' from supporters, told The Times on Monday that he "met 15 gay sports people in the last four weeks to ask their views" and advocated that several players share the spotlight.

"I put the message out there that if a number of top-level pros want to come out, why don't we synchronise it?" Clarke said. "So one person doesn't have to come out on their own.

"The Premier League, the Football League and the FA could do it at the start of the season. At the start of the season everybody thinks it is their season, the crowds are happy, the sun is shining. I was asked [recently] if football is ready for top-level pros to come out and I said I'm not sure we were.

"There was a survey which said people would support gay people in their own team, yes, but I'm worried about what they said about gay people in the other team, not that they would do bad things, but I said we should prepare well.

"I've been asking the gay community, 'How can we provide more support and orchestrate it so that people get the right level of support if people want to be open about their sexuality?' I've met 15 gay sports people in the last four weeks to ask their views, including footballers. It is very difficult to get to a representative set of gay top-level footballers because some of them are happy with their sexuality and just don't want anyone to know. I don't want to be part of a process that says, 'You've got to come out.' That's not right. People are cautious. It's a one-way street. Once you're out of the closet, you're out."

Clarke also suggested that Gareth Southgate's successor as England manager could be drawn from the black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) community.

"I can see a black England manager," Clarke said when asked about Brighton & Hove Albion's Chris Hughton, the former Ireland international born in east London. "Why not? It would be wonderful to see a black England manager. It would put us forward 20 years."

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.