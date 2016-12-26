England 'lulled into false sense of security' vs. Iceland - Roy Hodgson

Previous
Brisbane Roar
Western Sydney Wanderers
1
1
LIVE 81'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Juventus
AC Milan
4:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Dundee
Heart of Midlothian
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 3/1  Draw: 23/10  Away: 19/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
U.A.N.L
América
12:30 AM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Arsenal
West Bromwich Albion
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 1/3  Draw: 9/2  Away: 15/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 4/11  Draw: 4/1  Away: 15/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Manchester United
Sunderland
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 2/9  Draw: 11/2  Away: 12/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

Hodgson: Iceland game 'a massive shock'

England ESPN staff
Read

Rooney needed more support - Hodgson

England ESPN staff
Read

Chelsea didn't break rules in abuse case

Chelsea PA Sport
Read
Woodward emotional sex abuse story

Woodward yet to inform police over abuse

England PA Sport
Read

Holland leaving Chelsea for Southgate's side

England PA Sport
Read
Steve Holland has been appointed as England manager Gareth Southgate's assistant.

Holland named as England assistant

English Premier League PA Sport
Read

Rooney house burglar jailed two years

Manchester United PA Sport
Read
Police sign on jacket (UK)

Age range in abuse scandal begins at four

England PA Sport
Read

UK nations may unite over poppy appeal

Blog - FIFA PA Sport
Read
Karamoko Dembele England

Dembele, 13, plays for England under-15s

England ESPN staff
Read

WATCH: Lampard's darts challenge

International
Read

McGarvey seeks £1.5m in damages

England ESPN staff
Read
Paul Scholes

FA to help ex-England stars into coaching

England ESPN staff
Read

FIFA fines home nations over poppies

Blog - FIFA PA Sport
Read

Neville: FA approach let Rooney down

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Read
Cardiff City manager Malky Mackay has had to contend with off-field distractions in recent weeks.

Mackay appointed to Scottish FA role

Football Association news PA Sport
Read

Klopp: We have the best English players

English Premier League
Read
Police sign on jacket (UK)

Abuse hotline received more than 1,700 calls

England PA Sport
Read

Mou: Jones can regain Utd, England places

Manchester United PA Sport
Read

FA denies MP's claim of players coming out

England PA Sport
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

England 'lulled into false sense of security' vs. Iceland - Roy Hodgson

Roy Hodgson and England suffered a nightmare against Iceland.

Former England coach Roy Hodgson has told The Times his side's stunning 2-1 loss to Iceland at Euro 2016 came as "a massive surprise."

Hodgson left his job following the humiliating round of 16 exit to one of the tournament's most unfancied teams.

The 69-year-old had seen England take an early lead through Wayne Rooney's penalty but go into the break 2-1 down.

They were unable to turn the match around in what became an increasingly desperate second half, and Hodgson said: "The game came as a massive surprise.

"Everything leading up to it lulled us into a false sense of security. Not just the coaches, but the players too.

"We did all our preparation and that went well. The training sessions were good, everyone was motivated."

He said his players had gone into the game "thinking we are better than the team we're playing, we have better players, we are in good shape, in good form, we're confident and it will go our way."

England's night began to unravel as Iceland equalised moments after Rooney's early breakthrough when Ragnar Sigurdsson struck.

But Hodgson said the second goal, scored by Kolbeinn Sigthorsson, had a more profound effect on the mentality of his players.

"It restored their faith in their journey, and for some reason our players seemed to freeze a little bit," he added.

England's players leave the pitch after Iceland stunned them with a 2-1 win in France.

"We saw that at the time and we also saw the team playing way below how they had been and making technical mistakes, passing mistakes, ball-control mistakes."

Hodgson said he had believed at half-time that it was "a question of getting back on track" but added that he had started to see "the fear emerging and the self-confidence draining" after the break.

"You're thinking: 'This can't happen, this is such a bad moment -- we can't live through the aftermath of this moment' and you are counteracting that with considering: 'What can we do, what changes can be made?' he said.

"Half of you is thinking tactically and the other half of you... your heart is beating faster because it's not going your way."

But Hodgson was quick to stress that he admired Iceland for the way they had played and what they had achieved, adding: "I am the first person to take my hat off to them.

"If anyone asks me: 'What do you think of them?' I'll be unbelievably generous in my praise.

"But when we lost that game I never wanted to hear the word Iceland again."

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.