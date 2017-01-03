Eintracht Frankfurt star Marco Fabian targeting Champions League place

Marco Fabian has helped Eintracht Frankfurt to fourth place.

Marco Fabian believes Eintracht Frankfurt can qualify for the Champions League after only securing another year of Bundesliga football through last season's relegation/promotion playoffs.

Mexico international forward Fabian has starred this season to help his side reach fourth place in the table.

They could narrow the gap to second-placed RB Leipzig to four points when they face them at the Zentralstadion on Saturday.

Discussing the possibility of Champions League football next season, he told Sport Bild: "Of course, that's a dream for us all. We need to remain realistic and down to earth.

"If we reach 40 points [the total likely to secure top-flight football], which is our target, and stay at the top until the end, it will be a reward for our work."

Regular Champions League participants such as Bayer Leverkusen, Schalke, Borussia Monchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund have struggled for form, while clubs such as Hoffenheim, Hertha Berlin and Frankfurt have shone.

"Maybe we can even improve our record," Fabian said. "We've got a great team spirit. We should not rest now, but continue with the same attitude.

"We don't need to belittle ourselves. We have shown a lot of quality and that we can compete with every team.

"It's fun to look at the table, and it's a motivation to remain hungry."

