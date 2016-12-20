Eintracht Frankfurt's Marco Russ back in training after overcoming cancer

Marco Russ made 28 Bundesliga appearances last season.

Marco Russ has resumed training at Eintracht Frankfurt after beating testicular cancer.

Russ, 31, was diagnosed with testicular cancer in May 2016. He underwent surgery and was given the all-clear by his doctors in October 2016.

On Tuesday, Russ was part of the Eintracht squad as the club began their winter preparations following an outstanding first half of the year with 29 points from 16 games. They are currently ranked fourth in Bundesliga.

"It would be nice if he were to get in with the rest soon," Frankfurt coach Niko Kovac told the club's official website, but added that he will not work Russ too hard during the club's training camp in Abu Dhabi.

While Russ will take part in the training camp, Frankfurt are without midfielders Johannes Flum and Slobodan Medojevic, who have entered the final six months of their contracts and will stay behind in Germany instead of travelling with the rest of the squad.

"The players are aware of how we plan the future with them. We did not communicate it today, so that they were able to start thinking about our clubs," Kovac said.

Stephan Uersfeld is the Germany correspondent for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @uersfeld.