Eintracht Frankfurt's Marco Russ back in training after overcoming cancer

Previous
Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/5  Draw: 23/10  Away: 7/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Real Sociedad
Villarreal
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Real Madrid
Sevilla FC
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
AD Alcorcon
Cordoba
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Tunisia
Uganda
1:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Morocco
Burkina Faso
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Mascarell wants Diaz to join Frankfurt

Transfers Dermot Corrigan
Read

Yanks Abroad: 2016 Team of the Year

International
Read

Vallejo to step in if Pepe leaves - reports

Real Madrid Adriana Garcia
Read
Eintracht FrankfurtEintracht Frankfurt
MainzMainz
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Chandler signs new Eintracht Frankfurt deal

Eintracht Frankfurt ESPN staff
Read
VfL WolfsburgVfL Wolfsburg
Eintracht FrankfurtEintracht Frankfurt
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Chandler wants decision made on his future

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Frankfurt's Chandler gets one-match ban

Eintracht Frankfurt Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Eintracht and Hoffenheim share spoils

German Bundesliga
Read
Eintracht FrankfurtEintracht Frankfurt
TSG HoffenheimTSG Hoffenheim
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Kovac extends Eintracht contract until 2019

Eintracht Frankfurt Associated Press
Read
FC AugsburgFC Augsburg
Eintracht FrankfurtEintracht Frankfurt
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Yanks Abroad: American duo in Scotland

International
Read

Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 Borussia Dortmund

German Bundesliga
Read
Eintracht FrankfurtEintracht Frankfurt
Borussia DortmundBorussia Dortmund
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Tuchel: Frankfurt game 'super difficult'

German Bundesliga Stephan Uersfeld
Read
Werder BremenWerder Bremen
Eintracht FrankfurtEintracht Frankfurt
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Vallejo focused on Eintracht Frankfurt loan

Transfers Dermot Corrigan
Read
Alen Halilovic (L) of Hamburg and Jesus Vallejo of Frankfurt battle for the ball during the Bundesliga match between Hamburger SV and Eintracht Frankfurt at Volksparkstadion on October 21, 2016 in Hamburg, Germany.

Frankfurt want to extend Vallejo loan deal

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Chandler hopes to prolong Frankfurt stay

Frankfurt Stephan Uersfeld
Read
 By Stephan Uersfeld
Share
Tweet
   

Eintracht Frankfurt's Marco Russ back in training after overcoming cancer

Marco Russ made 28 Bundesliga appearances last season.

Marco Russ has resumed training at Eintracht Frankfurt after beating testicular cancer.

Russ, 31, was diagnosed with testicular cancer in May 2016. He underwent surgery and was given the all-clear by his doctors in October 2016.

On Tuesday, Russ was part of the Eintracht squad as the club began their winter preparations following an outstanding first half of the year with 29 points from 16 games. They are currently ranked fourth in Bundesliga.

"It would be nice if he were to get in with the rest soon," Frankfurt coach Niko Kovac told the club's official website, but added that he will not work Russ too hard during the club's training camp in Abu Dhabi.

While Russ will take part in the training camp, Frankfurt are without midfielders Johannes Flum and Slobodan Medojevic, who have entered the final six months of their contracts and will stay behind in Germany instead of travelling with the rest of the squad.

"The players are aware of how we plan the future with them. We did not communicate it today, so that they were able to start thinking about our clubs," Kovac said.

Stephan Uersfeld is the Germany correspondent for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @uersfeld.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.