Egypt, Hector Cuper part ways after losing all three World Cup games

Previous
Mexico
Sweden
2:00 PM UTC
Match 44
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
South Korea
Germany
2:00 PM UTC
Match 43
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Serbia
Brazil
6:00 PM UTC
Match 41
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Switzerland
Costa Rica
6:00 PM UTC
Match 42
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Japan
Poland
2:00 PM UTC Jun 28, 2018
Match 47
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Senegal
Colombia
2:00 PM UTC Jun 28, 2018
Match 48
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
England
Belgium
6:00 PM UTC Jun 28, 2018
Match 45
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Panama
Tunisia
6:00 PM UTC Jun 28, 2018
Match 46
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Hector Cuper

Egypt, Cuper part ways after dismal World Cup

Egypt ESPN
Read
Hossam Hassan of Al Masry

Hossam Hassan eyeing Egypt job

Football KweséESPN Reporter
Read
Herve Renard

Egypt, Algeria eye Morocco's Renard

Football Ed Dove
Read
Mohamed Salah reacts after Egypt lost its second group-stage match at the World Cup.

Why the Arab nations have struggled at the World Cup

FIFA World Cup John Duerden
Read

Matchday 12: Uruguay cruises, Group B drama

FIFA World Cup
Read
Hector Cuper of Egypt

Cuper: Egypt unlucky and tactics not to blame

Egypt Reuters
Read

Takeaways from Saudi Arabia's last-gasp win over Egypt

FIFA World Cup
Read

Uruguay top Group A, Saudis get consolation win

FIFA World Cup
Read

Did Salah's quit rumours affect Egypt vs. Saudi Arabia?

FIFA World Cup
Read

Moments of Mohamed Salah excellence cannot save Egypt

Football Ed Dove
Read

Saudi Arabia 2-1 Egypt: Al-Dawsari winner sinks Pharaohs

FIFA World Cup
Read

Al-Dawsari wins it for Saudi Arabia

FIFA World Cup
Read
Saudi ArabiaSaudi Arabia
EgyptEgypt
2
1
FT
Match 34
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Al Faraj makes no mistake on Saudi Arabia's second penalty

FIFA World Cup
Read

El-Hadary pulls off spectacular penalty save for Egypt

FIFA World Cup
Read

Salah's sublime chip puts Egypt in front

FIFA World Cup
Read
Essam El-Hadary, 45, is about to become the oldest man to play in a World Cup.

El-Hadary, World Cup's oldest player, saves pen

Egypt ESPN
Read
Football fans parade in the city centre to support the Russian national football team

LIVE: Spain, Portugal in danger; Uruguay beat Russia

FIFA World Cup ESPN
Read

World Cup Predictor: Ronaldo & Queiroz clash in Saransk

FIFA World Cup
Read
Mohamed Salah met Ramzan Kadyrov while staying in Chechnya with Egypt's World Cup squad

Sources: Salah considering quitting Egypt team

World Cup 2018 Mark Ogden
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN
Share
Tweet
   

Egypt, Hector Cuper part ways after losing all three World Cup games

ESPN FC's Paul Mariner examines Mo Salah's murky situation with Egypt after the Pharaohs tumbled out of the World Cup in disappointing fashion.
Egypt's winless streak at the World Cup continued, as Salem Al-Dawsari popped up with a late winner to secure all three points for Saudi Arabia.

Hector Cuper will not return as Egypt's coach after his team lost all three group-stage games in their first World Cup appearance in 28 years.

The Egyptian Football Association made the announcement on Tuesday, one day after a 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia left them bottom of their group.

Egypt also lost 1-0 to Uruguay in their opener and 3-1 to hosts Russia in their second game.

Cuper, 62, was appointed Egypt's coach in 2015 and took them to the final of the African Nations Cup in 2017, when they lost to Cameroon.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.