Egypt, Hector Cuper part ways after losing all three World Cup games

Egypt's winless streak at the World Cup continued, as Salem Al-Dawsari popped up with a late winner to secure all three points for Saudi Arabia.

Hector Cuper will not return as Egypt's coach after his team lost all three group-stage games in their first World Cup appearance in 28 years.

The Egyptian Football Association made the announcement on Tuesday, one day after a 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia left them bottom of their group.

Egypt also lost 1-0 to Uruguay in their opener and 3-1 to hosts Russia in their second game.

Cuper, 62, was appointed Egypt's coach in 2015 and took them to the final of the African Nations Cup in 2017, when they lost to Cameroon.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

