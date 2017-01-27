Previous
Granada
Las Palmas
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Braga
Estoril
9:00 PM UTC
Game Details
VfB Stuttgart
Fortuna Düsseldorf
2
0
LIVE 25'
Game Details
Hull CityHull City
Manchester UnitedManchester United
2
1
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 3
Game Details
 By PA Sport
Andre Marriner assigned to referee Man Utd-Southampton EFL Cup final

Andre Marriner will oversee the EFL Cup final at the end of the month.

Andre Marriner will referee the EFL Cup final between Manchester United and Southampton on Feb. 26.

The EFL announced the appointment of the 46-year-old on Monday. He will be assisted by Richard West and Stuart Burt, with Kevin Friend as fourth official.

Marriner has been a Premier League official since 2004 and on FIFA's panel since 2009.

He refereed the 2013 FA Cup final, when Wigan beat Manchester City.

