Andre Marriner assigned to referee Man Utd-Southampton EFL Cup final
Andre Marriner will referee the EFL Cup final between Manchester United and Southampton on Feb. 26.
The EFL announced the appointment of the 46-year-old on Monday. He will be assisted by Richard West and Stuart Burt, with Kevin Friend as fourth official.
Marriner has been a Premier League official since 2004 and on FIFA's panel since 2009.
He refereed the 2013 FA Cup final, when Wigan beat Manchester City.
