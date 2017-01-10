Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp thanks Loris Karius for key saves

Jurgen Klopp was not happy with the defeat.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admitted his side should have performed better in the 1-0 defeat to Southampton, but thanked goalkeeper Loris Karius for his efforts in keeping the deficit down.

Indeed, with the return leg at Anfield still to come, Klopp thinks everything is still to play for.

"After the goal we conceded the reaction was not good," the German told Sky Sports. "We lost timing, we were not compact enough, everything changed and that reaction was not good.

"Maybe it is easy to explain -- we made wrong decisions -- but it is a cup game and especially in an away cup game you concede a goal and it is tough.

"Loris [Karius] had to save us a few times. It's only half-time so all good.

"We should have been more clear in our passing. Everything is [still] possible for us so it's okay. Tonight we were not good enough over the whole 90 minutes but we can do better and nobody should think it's already decided.''