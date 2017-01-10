Previous
Southampton
Liverpool
1
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Barcelona
Athletic Bilbao
3
1
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 4 - 3
Game Details
Villarreal
Real Sociedad
1
1
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 4
Game Details
Juventus
Atalanta
3
2
FT
Game Details
Fiorentina
Chievo Verona
1
0
FT
Game Details
Paris Saint-Germain
Metz
2
0
FT
Game Details
Klopp applauds post Saints 170111

Lucky Reds 'like' one-goal deficit - Klopp

Liverpool Glenn Price
Nathan Redmond

Redmond fires Southampton to first leg win

Southampton Player Ratings Alex Crook
Jurgen Klopp

Klopp thanks Loris Karius for key saves

Liverpool PA Sport
Nathan Redmond

Redmond: I should have had four vs. Reds

EFL Cup PA Sport
Southampton

Southampton gain edge, Liverpool struggle

The Match Mark Ogden
Southampton 1-0 Liverpool

EFL Cup
SouthamptonSouthampton
LiverpoolLiverpool
1
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Juan Mata opened the scoring for Man United.

Trending: Man United step closer to Wembley

Latest ESPN staff
Marouane Fellaini

Goal big for Fellaini's confidence - Mata

Manchester United PA Sport
Mourinho: We all need to improve

English Premier League
Mourinho: United over-celebrated first goal

EFL Cup ESPN staff
Lallana was right to leave Saints - Klopp

Liverpool Glenn Price
Hull

Hull City, Huddlestone turn in team effort

Hull City Player Ratings Philip Buckingham
Marouane Fellaini

Mata: United's second goal 'very important'

Manchester United ESPN staff
Mata superb with passing master class

Manchester United Player Ratings Musa Okwonga
Juan Mata

Mourinho: Man United must give fans more

Manchester United ESPN staff
Juan Mata opened the scoring for Man United.

Ogden: Mata is decisive in United win

The Match Mark Ogden
Manchester UnitedManchester United
Hull CityHull City
2
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Manchester United 2-0 Hull City

EFL Cup
Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan missing, Rooney starts for United

Manchester United ESPN staff
By PA Sport
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp thanks Loris Karius for key saves

Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp was not happy with the defeat.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admitted his side should have performed better in the 1-0 defeat to Southampton, but thanked goalkeeper Loris Karius for his efforts in keeping the deficit down.

Indeed, with the return leg at Anfield still to come, Klopp thinks everything is still to play for.

"After the goal we conceded the reaction was not good," the German told Sky Sports. "We lost timing, we were not compact enough, everything changed and that reaction was not good.

"Maybe it is easy to explain -- we made wrong decisions -- but it is a cup game and especially in an away cup game you concede a goal and it is tough.

"Loris [Karius] had to save us a few times. It's only half-time so all good.

"We should have been more clear in our passing. Everything is [still] possible for us so it's okay. Tonight we were not good enough over the whole 90 minutes but we can do better and nobody should think it's already decided.''

Comments

