Southampton matchwinner Nathan Redmond: I should have had four

Nathan Redmond had a number of chances to put the tie to bed.

Southampton midfielder Nathan Redmond was left to rue his missed chances despite scoring the goal which put his side in the driving seat against Liverpool in their EFL Cup semifinal tie.

Redmond's first-half strike was the difference at a packed-out St Mary's and ended Southampton's four-match winless run in all competitions on their first appearance in the last four of a major competition since 2003.

Jurgen Klopp's LIverpool finished runners-up in the competition last season and will return to Anfield needing to overturn a 1-0 deficit.

"I should have had four today, on another day they might go in. We got the win in the first leg so we take it on to the second leg,'' Redmond told Sky Sports 1.

When asked which missed scoring opportunities he regretted the most, he added: "The first one and the last one. The last one I tried to be a bit too smart and just chip it over. I'll take those mistakes and try to put it right in training and the next game.

"We got a clean sheet and a win in the first leg so we'll take that on to the second. It's credit to the whole team, we've got to work hard for each other and we did that today.''

Saints' captain against Liverpool, Virgil van Dijk, was satisfied after keeping a clean sheet.

"We won today and kept the clean sheet which is the most important thing,'' he said. "We played some good football at times, obviously Liverpool are a great team. We were good on the ball as well. It was a great team performance today.

"It's all about communication. They have a lot of movement up front and a lot of running so we really talked to each other and I think we did it really well and it's a good win to go to Anfield.''