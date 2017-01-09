Manchester United over-celebrated first goal against Hull - Jose Mourinho

Previous
Southampton
Liverpool
7:45 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Villarreal
Real Sociedad
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 3
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Barcelona
Athletic Bilbao
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 2
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Fiorentina
Chievo Verona
4:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Juventus
Atalanta
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Paris Saint-Germain
Metz
8:05 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Chile
Croatia
1
0
LIVE HT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Hull

Hull City, Huddlestone turn in team effort

Hull City Player Ratings Philip Buckingham
Read
Marouane Fellaini

Mata: United's second goal 'very important'

Manchester United ESPN staff
Read

Mata superb with passing master class

Manchester United Player Ratings Musa Okwonga
Read
Juan Mata

Mourinho: Man United must give fans more

Manchester United ESPN staff
Read
SouthamptonSouthampton
LiverpoolLiverpool
7:45 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Juan Mata opened the scoring for Man United.

Ogden: Mata is decisive in United win

The Match Mark Ogden
Read
Manchester UnitedManchester United
Hull CityHull City
2
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Manchester United 2-0 Hull City

EFL Cup
Read
Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan missing, Rooney starts for United

Manchester United ESPN staff
Read

Pogba wants United to finish Hull in first leg

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Read

'Boring' Puel needs to release shackles

Southampton Alex Crook
Read

Cox: Rooney deserves more respect

Manchester United Michael Cox
Read
Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino

Cup distraction as Man United looms

Liverpool Steven Kelly
Read

Mourinho determined to win EFL Cup

EFL Cup PA Sport
Read

Puel: Fonte won't face Liverpool

EFL Cup
Read

Klopp's 'ambition' targets EFL Cup glory

EFL Cup
Read

Mourinho: A trophy is a trophy

EFL Cup
Read

Silva excited for match against Mourinho

EFL Cup
Read

Klopp confident that Coutinho is fit

EFL Cup
Read

Fonte dropped for Reds clash amid exit talk

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Manchester United over-celebrated first goal against Hull - Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho did not shy away from criticising both players and fans, urging them to be better for the Liverpool clash.
The FC crew praise Man United's performance over Hull in the EFL Cup and touch on Morgan Schneiderlin's move to Everton.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has said his players did not need to celebrate their first goal against Hull in the EFL Cup as much as they did.

United beat the Tigers 2-0 at Old Trafford in the semifinal first leg but struggled to break them down until Juan Mata struck in the 56th minute, with Marouane Fellaini adding a late second.

Manchester UnitedManchester United
Hull CityHull City
2
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

But Mourinho felt his side had over-reacted to the Spaniard's opener, telling Sky Sports: "In cup ties every goal can be crucial -- so why celebrate when you have half an hour to play?

"I don't think we should. There is no reason to celebrate the first goal."

Mourinho, whose side face Liverpool at home in the Premier League on Sunday, said he had been frustrated with the first-half performance against Hull and added: "It was not our best.

"Of course Hull were very well organised, as I was expecting, and it was not easy for us. But I think we were a bit sloppy.

"In the first half the players had to do better, I had to do better and the fans also could do better.

"The second half we all improved a little bit, just a little bit. But I was expecting a difficult match -- I was not expecting to win by four or five goals."

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.