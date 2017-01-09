Manchester United over-celebrated first goal against Hull - Jose Mourinho
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has said his players did not need to celebrate their first goal against Hull in the EFL Cup as much as they did.
United beat the Tigers 2-0 at Old Trafford in the semifinal first leg but struggled to break them down until Juan Mata struck in the 56th minute, with Marouane Fellaini adding a late second.
But Mourinho felt his side had over-reacted to the Spaniard's opener, telling Sky Sports: "In cup ties every goal can be crucial -- so why celebrate when you have half an hour to play?
"I don't think we should. There is no reason to celebrate the first goal."
Mourinho, whose side face Liverpool at home in the Premier League on Sunday, said he had been frustrated with the first-half performance against Hull and added: "It was not our best.
"Of course Hull were very well organised, as I was expecting, and it was not easy for us. But I think we were a bit sloppy.
"In the first half the players had to do better, I had to do better and the fans also could do better.
"The second half we all improved a little bit, just a little bit. But I was expecting a difficult match -- I was not expecting to win by four or five goals."
Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.
Comments
Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.