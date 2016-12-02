ESPN FC
Previous
Eibar
Osasuna
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2
Aggregate: 3 - 0
Game Details
Celta Vigo
Valencia
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2
Aggregate: 4 - 1
Game Details
Sevilla FC
Real Madrid
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 2
Aggregate: 0 - 3
Game Details
AC Milan
Torino
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Sweden
Slovakia
3:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Reading
Queens Park Rangers
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Adelaide United
Melbourne City FC
2
1
FT
Game Details
Next
Now Playing
Puel frustrated with one-goal win
EFL Cup
41 minutes ago
Klopp: Karius kept us in it
EFL Cup
5 hours ago
Read
Was Mou's critique off base?
ESPN FC TV
12 hours ago
Read
Liverpool are in good shape
ESPN FC TV
12 hours ago
Read
Southampton 1-0 Liverpool
EFL Cup
14 hours ago
Read
Mourinho: We all need to improve
English Premier League
23 hours ago
Read
Manchester United 2-0 Hull City
EFL Cup
1 day ago
Read
Puel: Fonte won't face Liverpool
EFL Cup
2 days ago
Read
Klopp's 'ambition' targets EFL Cup glory
EFL Cup
2 days ago
Read
Mourinho: A trophy is a trophy
EFL Cup
2 days ago
Read
Silva excited for match against Mourinho
EFL Cup
2 days ago
Read
Klopp confident that Coutinho is fit
EFL Cup
2 days ago
Read
How will Klopp manage January fixtures?
English FA Cup
3 days ago
Read
The Sweeper: Koeman's Christmas tree
English Premier League
Dec 2, 2016
Read
Man United played better without Pogba
ESPN FC TV
Nov 30, 2016
Read
Manchester United 4-1 West Ham
EFL Cup
Nov 30, 2016
Read
Arsenal 0-2 Southampton
EFL Cup
Nov 30, 2016
Read
The Sweeper: Wonderkid Woodburn
EFL Cup
Nov 30, 2016
Read
Hull City (3) 1-1 (1) Newcastle United
EFL Cup
Nov 29, 2016
Read
Liverpool 2-0 Leeds United
EFL Cup
Nov 29, 2016
Read
Woodburn makes LFC history
EFL Cup
Nov 29, 2016
Read
Origi sends Reds through
EFL Cup
Nov 29, 2016
Read
Liverpool 2-0 Leeds United
EFL Cup
Nov 29, 2016
Read
Nicol: Mourinho always makes it about him
ESPN FC TV
Oct 27, 2016
Read
The Sweeper: Make Asensio of this!
International
Oct 27, 2016
Read
Violence mars West Ham victory
EFL Cup
Oct 27, 2016
Read
Parker: Man United needed derby win
EFL Cup
Oct 27, 2016
Read
Robson: Surprised by Conte
ESPN FC TV
Oct 26, 2016
Read
Can David Moyes survive until January?
ESPN FC TV
Oct 26, 2016
Read
Manchester United 1-0 Manchester City
EFL Cup
Oct 26, 2016
Read
Is Guardiola under pressure?
ESPN FC TV
Oct 26, 2016
Read
West Ham 2-1 Chelsea
EFL Cup
Oct 26, 2016
Read