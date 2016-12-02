Previous
Southampton
Liverpool
1
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Barcelona
Athletic Bilbao
3
1
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 4 - 3
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Villarreal
Real Sociedad
1
1
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 4
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Juventus
Atalanta
3
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Fiorentina
Chievo Verona
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Paris Saint-Germain
Metz
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Now Playing

Klopp: Karius kept us in it

EFL Cup

Related Videos

Was Mou's critique off base?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Liverpool are in good shape

ESPN FC TV
Read

Southampton 1-0 Liverpool

EFL Cup
Read

Mourinho: We all need to improve

English Premier League
Read

Manchester United 2-0 Hull City

EFL Cup
Read

Puel: Fonte won't face Liverpool

EFL Cup
Read

Klopp's 'ambition' targets EFL Cup glory

EFL Cup
Read

Mourinho: A trophy is a trophy

EFL Cup
Read

Silva excited for match against Mourinho

EFL Cup
Read

Klopp confident that Coutinho is fit

EFL Cup
Read

How will Klopp manage January fixtures?

English FA Cup
Read

The Sweeper: Koeman's Christmas tree

English Premier League
Read

Man United played better without Pogba

ESPN FC TV
Read

Manchester United 4-1 West Ham

EFL Cup
Read

Arsenal 0-2 Southampton

EFL Cup
Read

The Sweeper: Wonderkid Woodburn

EFL Cup
Read

Hull City (3) 1-1 (1) Newcastle United

EFL Cup
Read

Liverpool 2-0 Leeds United

EFL Cup
Read

Woodburn makes LFC history

EFL Cup
Read

Origi sends Reds through

EFL Cup
Read

Liverpool 2-0 Leeds United

EFL Cup
Read

Nicol: Mourinho always makes it about him

ESPN FC TV
Read

The Sweeper: Make Asensio of this!

International
Read

Violence mars West Ham victory

EFL Cup
Read

Parker: Man United needed derby win

EFL Cup
Read

Robson: Surprised by Conte

ESPN FC TV
Read

Can David Moyes survive until January?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Manchester United 1-0 Manchester City

EFL Cup
Read

Is Guardiola under pressure?

ESPN FC TV
Read

West Ham 2-1 Chelsea

EFL Cup
Read

Manchester United 1-0 Manchester City

EFL Cup
Read