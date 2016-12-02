ESPN FC
US Edition
Scores
Transfers
Teams
Leagues
Cups
Video
More
ESPN.com
Search
Site Terms
Featured Matches
Featured Matches
Previous
Osasuna
Valencia
1
1
LIVE
20'
Game Details
Home: 3/1
Draw: 11/5
Away: 1/1
Odds from bet365
bet365
Cambridge United
Leeds United
0
0
LIVE
20'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Morocco
Finland
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Moreirense
Belenenses
0
0
LIVE
5'
Game Details
Home: 6/5
Draw: 21/10
Away: 5/2
Odds from bet365
bet365
Panathinaikos
Kerkyra
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Next
Videos
Highlights
Premier League Highlights
Champions League Highlights
MLS Highlights
Latest
ESPN FC TV
Kick
Ronaldo vs. Messi
Leagues
Barclays Premier League
Champions League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Major League Soccer
International Friendlies
The Boot Room
World Cup
World Cup
Men In Blazers
Last Call
I Scored A Goal
30 For 30
Inside: USMNT
Now Playing
Klopp confident that Coutinho is fit
EFL Cup
about an hour ago
Related Videos
How will Klopp manage January fixtures?
English FA Cup
1 day ago
Read
The Sweeper: Koeman's Christmas tree
English Premier League
Dec 2, 2016
Read
Man United played better without Pogba
ESPN FC TV
Nov 30, 2016
Read
Manchester United 4-1 West Ham
EFL Cup
Nov 30, 2016
Read
Arsenal 0-2 Southampton
EFL Cup
Nov 30, 2016
Read
The Sweeper: Wonderkid Woodburn
EFL Cup
Nov 30, 2016
Read
Hull City (3) 1-1 (1) Newcastle United
EFL Cup
Nov 29, 2016
Read
Liverpool 2-0 Leeds United
EFL Cup
Nov 29, 2016
Read
Woodburn makes LFC history
EFL Cup
Nov 29, 2016
Read
Origi sends Reds through
EFL Cup
Nov 29, 2016
Read
Liverpool 2-0 Leeds United
EFL Cup
Nov 29, 2016
Read
Nicol: Mourinho always makes it about him
ESPN FC TV
Oct 27, 2016
Read
The Sweeper: Make Asensio of this!
International
Oct 27, 2016
Read
Violence mars West Ham victory
EFL Cup
Oct 27, 2016
Read
Parker: Man United needed derby win
EFL Cup
Oct 27, 2016
Read
Robson: Surprised by Conte
ESPN FC TV
Oct 26, 2016
Read
Can David Moyes survive until January?
ESPN FC TV
Oct 26, 2016
Read
Manchester United 1-0 Manchester City
EFL Cup
Oct 26, 2016
Read
Is Guardiola under pressure?
ESPN FC TV
Oct 26, 2016
Read
West Ham 2-1 Chelsea
EFL Cup
Oct 26, 2016
Read
Manchester United 1-0 Manchester City
EFL Cup
Oct 26, 2016
Read
Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham
EFL Cup
Oct 25, 2016
Read
Highlights: Northampton Town 1-3 Man United
EFL Cup
Sep 21, 2016
Read
The Sweeper: Batshuayi's bat miss
EFL Cup
Sep 21, 2016
Read
Highlights: Leicester 2-4 Chelsea
EFL Cup
Sep 20, 2016
Read
Cahill pleased with strong performance
EFL Cup
Mar 2, 2015
Read
Kane: We gave it our all
EFL Cup
Mar 2, 2015
Read
Terry delighted with winning performance
EFL Cup
Mar 2, 2015
Read
Mourinho proud of Chelsea history
EFL Cup
Feb 27, 2015
Read
Pochettino: Mourinho one of the best in the world
EFL Cup
Feb 27, 2015
Read
Courtois calls for strong team performance
EFL Cup
Feb 27, 2015
Read