Trending: Man United step closer to Wembley, Schneiderlin set for Everton

The FC crew voice concerns over a 48-nation format.

Here are the latest stories for Wednesday.

MAN UNITED: Juan Mata and Marouane Fellaini scored in the second half as Manchester United secured a 2-0 win over Hull City in the first leg of their EFL Cup semifinal on Tuesday night.

- Jose Mourinho has urged their fans to improve when the club face Liverpool in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Sunday -- telling them not to just "come to the theatre" but "play with us."

- Juan Mata downplayed his opening goal, instead highlighting the importance of keeping a clean sheet and Marouane Fellaini's second.

EVERTON: Man United have agreed to sell Morgan Schneiderlin to Everton for £22 million, sources close to the deal have told ESPN FC.

LIVERPOOL: Jurgen Klopp has said Daniel Sturridge has "absolutely outstanding" ability but that he has to overcome his continued fitness troubles.

WORLD CUP: The United States, Canada and Mexico have begun informal talks about making a three-way bid to host the biggest-ever World Cup in 2026, the Associated Press has reported.

- Negotiations on how 16 extra World Cup slots will be allocated amongst FIFA's six confederations are to begin next month following the unanimous decision in Zurich to expand the tournament from 32 teams to 48.

REAL MADRID: Cristiano Ronaldo said he doesn't see himself "becoming a coach" after picking up the Best FIFA Men's Player award on Monday.

- Brazil legends Ronaldo and Roberto Carlos did not take too kindly to ex-Real Madrid teammate Michael Owen's joke about the former striker's weight issues.

ENGLAND: Deciding to play international football for Ivory Coast over England was the "right choice," according to Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha, with the winger adding he did not regret it.

ATLETICO MADRID: Antoine Griezmann and Angel Correa scored to help Atletico Madrid reach the Copa del Rey quarterfinals 4-3 on aggregate despite dropping the second leg 3-2 to Las Palmas on Tuesday night.

NAPOLI: Manolo Gabbiadini boosted his value in the transfer market by scoring for the third straight match as Napoli beat Serie B side Spezia 3-1 on Tuesday to advance to the Italian Cup quarterfinals.

MONACO: Monaco needed a late equaliser from Portugal midfielder Joao Moutinho and a penalty shootout before beating second-division Sochaux to reach the French Coupe de la Ligue semifinals on Tuesday.

CHELSEA: The club will hope to move a step closer to redeveloping Stamford Bridge when Hammersmith and Fulham Council hear a planning application on Wednesday.

BRAZIL: Football officials in Rio de Janeiro have called on police to take urgent action to prevent "the destruction of the Maracana," with valuables being looted from the famous old stadium.

BAYER LEVERKUSEN: Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez is relaxed about his recent scoring slump and will certainly not be looking to any hypnotist to change his fortunes in front of goal.

SWANSEA: United States national team coach Bruce Arena says he thinks countryman Bob Bradley got a "raw deal" from Swansea City when the Premier League club sacked him after just 11 games in charge.

UNITED STATES: D.C. United goalkeeper Bill Hamid has withdrawn from United States national team training camp with a knee injury, U.S. Soccer said on Tuesday.

ARSENAL: The Gunners have completed the signing of left-back Cohen Bramall from non-league club Hednesford Town.

