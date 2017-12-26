Previous
Dundee
Celtic
12:30 PM UTC Dec 26, 2017
Game Details
Home: 12/1  Draw: 11/2  Away: 1/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Tottenham Hotspur
Southampton
12:30 PM UTC Dec 26, 2017
Game Details
Home: 4/11  Draw: 15/4  Away: 7/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Manchester United
Burnley
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2017
Game Details
Home: 1/4  Draw: 19/4  Away: 10/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Chelsea
Brighton & Hove Albion
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2017
Game Details
Home: 1/6  Draw: 11/2  Away: 16/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
AFC Bournemouth
West Ham United
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2017
Game Details
Home: 13/8  Draw: 23/10  Away: 8/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Huddersfield Town
Stoke City
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2017
Game Details
Home: 11/8  Draw: 21/10  Away: 21/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Watford
Leicester City
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2017
Game Details
Home: 6/4  Draw: 12/5  Away: 17/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
West Bromwich Albion
Everton
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2017
Game Details
Home: 6/4  Draw: 21/10  Away: 19/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Liverpool
Swansea City
5:30 PM UTC Dec 26, 2017
Game Details
Home: 1/7  Draw: 13/2  Away: 16/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Lazio
Fiorentina
8:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Now Playing

Ajax 3-1 Willem II: Kluivert, Neres fuel comeback

Dutch Eredivisie

Related Videos

PSV 2-1 Vitesse: Lozano the catalyst again

Dutch Eredivisie
Read

Sparta 0-7 Feyenoord: Vilhena bags brace in rout

Dutch Eredivisie
Read

WATCH: PSV score with help of shocking defending

Dutch Eredivisie
Read

Player Power Rankings: Konoplyanka on top

International
Read

WATCH: The weekend's best bloopers

ESPN FC TV
Read

WATCH: Feyenoord fans honour Brad Jones' late son

Dutch Eredivisie
Read

WATCH: Sparta keeper makes 4 saves in 5 seconds

Dutch Eredivisie
Read

WATCH: Bergwijn brilliance completes PSV rout

Dutch Eredivisie
Read

WATCH: Top 5 goals of the Eredivisie Week 2

Dutch Eredivisie
Read

The Sweeper: Farewell to Fellaini's hair

English Premier League
Read

Yanks Abroad: Tijuana's American duo

International
Read

Highlights: PSV Eindhoven 1-0 SKN Sankt Polten

UEFA Europa League
Read

Highlights: PEC Zwolle 5-1 Ajax

Dutch Eredivisie
Read

Highlights: Ajax 3-0 Utrecht

Ajax Amsterdam
Read

James Holland: Brazil will be a great test for us

International Friendly
Read

Marc Overmars: Eriksen can surprise Tottenham

Ajax Amsterdam
Read

Massimiliano Allegri: Tie far from over

UEFA Champions League
Read

Philip Cocu: We dominated Milan

Italian Serie A
Read

Ajax star Siem De Jong suffers collapsed lung

Ajax Amsterdam
Read

Gregory van der Weil: I respect Leonardo's choice

Ajax Amsterdam
Read

Premier League target Eriksen scores two brilliant free-kicks

Ajax Amsterdam
Read

Seven men convicted following linesman death

Dutch Eredivisie
Read

Highlights: Japan 1-1 Australia

International Friendly
Read

Highlights: VVV Venlo 2-2 FC Twente

Dutch Eredivisie
Read

Steve McClaren says he wants to manage in England again

England
Read

Highlights: NEC 1-1 AZ

Dutch Eredivisie
Read

Highlights: Roda JC 2-2 PSV

Dutch Eredivisie
Read

Highlights: Feyenoord 2-1 Utrecht

Dutch Eredivisie
Read

Highlights: FC Twente 0-1 Vitesse

Dutch Eredivisie
Read

Highlights: Feyenoord 2-1 PSV Eindhoven

Dutch Eredivisie
Read

De Boer puts faith in youth

Ajax Amsterdam
Read