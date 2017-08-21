Previous
Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea
1
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Huddersfield Town
Newcastle United
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Barcelona
Real Betis
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Deportivo La Coruña
Real Madrid
0
0
LIVE 9'
Game Details
Atalanta
AS Roma
0
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Crotone
AC Milan
0
3
LIVE 77'
Game Details
Internazionale
Fiorentina
2
0
LIVE 75'
Game Details
Paris Saint-Germain
Toulouse
2
1
LIVE 64'
Game Details
Ajax Amsterdam
FC Groningen
3
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
New York City FC
New England Revolution
10:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Seattle Sounders FC
Minnesota United FC
1:30 AM UTC Aug 21, 2017
Game Details
Next

Now Playing

Excelsior 0-1 Feyenoord: Champions keep rolling

Dutch Eredivisie

