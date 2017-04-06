Previous
Manchester United
Chelsea
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
West Bromwich Albion
Liverpool
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Valencia
Sevilla FC
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Werder Bremen
Hamburg SV
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
SV Darmstadt 98
Schalke 04
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Bastia
Lyon
0
0
Aban
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Marseille
St Etienne
4
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Ajax Amsterdam
Heerenveen
5
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Feyenoord Rotterdam
FC Utrecht
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Next

Now Playing

Ajax 5-1 Heerenveen: Ajax run riot

Dutch Eredivisie

Related Videos

Feyenoord 2-0 FC Utrecht: Leaders stay top

Dutch Eredivisie
Read

PSV 5-0 Willem II: Guardado shines

Dutch Eredivisie
Read

Zwolle 2-2 Feyenoord: Leaders fight back

Dutch Eredivisie
Read

Feyenoord 8-0 Go Ahead Eagles

Dutch Eredivisie
Read

WATCH: Sanchez's bicycle kick for Ajax

Dutch Eredivisie
Read

Ajax 2-1 Feyenoord

Dutch Eredivisie
Read

WATCH: Ajax score on stunning free kick

Dutch Eredivisie
Read

The Sweeper: Pogba's "La Pogbance"

English Premier League
Read

Feyenoord 2-1 PSV Eindhoven

Dutch Eredivisie
Read

Ajax 4-1 Heracles Almelo

Dutch Eredivisie
Read

The Sweeper: Farewell to Fellaini's hair

English Premier League
Read

WATCH: Heracles score on 40-yard strike

Dutch Eredivisie
Read

Twente 0-2 Feyenoord

Dutch Eredivisie
Read

Yanks Abroad: Tijuana's American duo

International
Read

Mexicans Abroad: Ochoa stands tall

International
Read

WATCH: Chelsea's Baker scores screamer

Dutch Eredivisie
Read

WATCH: Johannsson's acrobatic finish

Dutch Eredivisie
Read

WATCH: Stunning free-kick from Groningen's Chery

Dutch Eredivisie
Read

Highlights: PSV Eindhoven 1-0 SKN Sankt Polten

UEFA Europa League
Read

Highlights: PEC Zwolle 5-1 Ajax

Dutch Eredivisie
Read

Highlights: Ajax 3-0 Utrecht

Ajax Amsterdam
Read

James Holland: Brazil will be a great test for us

International Friendly
Read

Marc Overmars: Eriksen can surprise Tottenham

Ajax Amsterdam
Read

Massimiliano Allegri: Tie far from over

UEFA Champions League
Read

Philip Cocu: We dominated Milan

Italian Serie A
Read

Ajax star Siem De Jong suffers collapsed lung

Ajax Amsterdam
Read

Gregory van der Weil: I respect Leonardo's choice

Ajax Amsterdam
Read

Premier League target Eriksen scores two brilliant free-kicks

Ajax Amsterdam
Read

Seven men convicted following linesman death

Dutch Eredivisie
Read

Highlights: Japan 1-1 Australia

International Friendly
Read

Highlights: VVV Venlo 2-2 FC Twente

Dutch Eredivisie
Read