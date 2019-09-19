Previous
Sheffield United
Liverpool
0
0
LIVE HT
Game Details
Highlights
AFC Bournemouth
West Ham United
7:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Aston Villa
Burnley
7:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Chelsea
Brighton & Hove Albion
7:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Crystal Palace
Norwich City
7:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Tottenham Hotspur
Southampton
7:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Watford
7:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Everton
Manchester City
9:30 AM UTC
Game Details
Next

By Reuters
Potential Mexican investor chased out of stadium by angry fans

Mauricio Garcia de la Vega was confronted by Roda JC supporters on Friday.

A potential investor in Dutch club Roda JC Kerkrade was chased out of their stadium on Friday by angry supporters.

Mauricio Garcia de la Vega was heckled from the start of the Dutch second division game against De Graafschaap and then confronted by supporters at half-time, who marched him out of the stadium, social media videos showed.

"Police on Friday provided safety to a potential investor in Roda JC," said a statement from regional police.

"The man had a discussion with supporters who then took him out of the stadium in Kerkrade where he got stuck and was brought to safety. Police are investigating."

Supporters groups had planned to remove de la Vega, described as a sports agent and concert promoter, from the stadium before the match in protest of his proposed takeover of the struggling club.

Roda have been mired in financial difficulties over last five years and have previous history of failed foreign investment.

The protests follow Dutch media exposing de la Vega's alleged legal woes in his home country, including a suspension from the Mexican Football Federation.

The Dutch football association (KNVB) are still to ratify the proposed takeover amid an investigation into his suitability.

Roda are former Dutch cup winners but were relegated in 2014 amid financial problems after 41 years in the top flight of Dutch football.

They bounced back after one season but went down again last year.

A planned takeover of Roda JC by Russian investor Aleksei Korotaev ended when he was jailed in Dubai two years ago.

Roda coach Jean-Paul de Jong told reporters the events at Friday's match were "very sad."

He added: "It was also a hard blow to the squad and we distance ourselves from this action." 

