Potential Mexican investor chased out of stadium by angry fans

Mauricio Garcia de la Vega was confronted by Roda JC supporters on Friday.

A potential investor in Dutch club Roda JC Kerkrade was chased out of their stadium on Friday by angry supporters.

Mauricio Garcia de la Vega was heckled from the start of the Dutch second division game against De Graafschaap and then confronted by supporters at half-time, who marched him out of the stadium, social media videos showed.

- ESPN Premier League fantasy: Sign up now!

- ESPN Champions League fantasy: Sign up now!

"Police on Friday provided safety to a potential investor in Roda JC," said a statement from regional police.

"The man had a discussion with supporters who then took him out of the stadium in Kerkrade where he got stuck and was brought to safety. Police are investigating."

Supporters groups had planned to remove de la Vega, described as a sports agent and concert promoter, from the stadium before the match in protest of his proposed takeover of the struggling club.

Boze fans @rodajckerkrade brengen Mauricio Garcia de la Vega het stadion uit. Dat gebeurde tijdens de rust van Roda tegen De Graafschap. pic.twitter.com/jpPZc6ZXIA — ZO-NWS (@ZO_NWS) September 27, 2019

Roda have been mired in financial difficulties over last five years and have previous history of failed foreign investment.

The protests follow Dutch media exposing de la Vega's alleged legal woes in his home country, including a suspension from the Mexican Football Federation.

The Dutch football association (KNVB) are still to ratify the proposed takeover amid an investigation into his suitability.

Roda are former Dutch cup winners but were relegated in 2014 amid financial problems after 41 years in the top flight of Dutch football.

They bounced back after one season but went down again last year.

A planned takeover of Roda JC by Russian investor Aleksei Korotaev ended when he was jailed in Dubai two years ago.

Roda coach Jean-Paul de Jong told reporters the events at Friday's match were "very sad."

He added: "It was also a hard blow to the squad and we distance ourselves from this action."