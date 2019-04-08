Dorados confident of retaining Diego Maradona

Dorados de Sinaloa are hopeful that Diego Maradona will manage the club next season.

Diego Maradona's time in Mexico could be set to continue, with Dorados de Sinaloa owner Jorgealberto Hank Inzunza confirming that the club is interested in contracting the Argentine legend for another year.

Maradona made the shock move to Dorados last September after causing controversy at the the 2018 World Cup and with the second division club in joint last in the league table.

He went on to guide the team to consecutive Ascenso MX finals, losing both to newly promoted Atletico San Luis -- owned by Atletico Madrid -- after extra time in the second leg.

"He took us to two consecutive finals," Hank told ESPN's Rene Tovar on Tuesday. "It hurts to lose, but you can see his work. The team was really bad when he arrived. He lifted it ... for the people who said that Maradona doesn't coach, well the truth is that a lot of the credit for how we did goes to Maradona."

The Sinaloan club and the 1986 World Cup winner are set to talk about extending his contract.

"We hope that he will continue," said Hank. "His contract ended and it seems like he wants to continue and we want him to.

"We'll sit down this week to talk properly, to look over the pros and cons from both sides and if it makes sense, continue with the project."

Maradona's team came close against Atletico San Luis last Sunday in the second leg of the final as Dorados failed to achieve their goal of earning promotion to Liga MX, but the 58-year-old stated ahead of the game that unless something huge comes in he is happy in Mexico.

"Everything depends on if I have a really big offer," said Maradona in a news conference last month. "Dorados is my home, Dorados is pure life."