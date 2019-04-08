Previous
Valencia
Arsenal
12:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 3
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Chelsea
Eintracht Frankfurt
12:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Diego Maradona's Sinaloa Dorados will fight for the Mexican second division title after beating Ciudad Juarez

Dorados confident of retaining Diego Maradona

Dorados de Sinaloa Tom Marshall
Read
Diego Maradona's Sinaloa Dorados will fight for the Mexican second division title after beating Ciudad Juarez

Maradona fined after dedicating win to Maduro

Dorados de Sinaloa Reuters
Read

Maradona threatens to quit Dorados amid ref row

Dorados de Sinaloa Tom Marshall
Read
The Maradona tattoo in all its glory.

Dorados goalkeeper gets Maradona tattoo

Blog - The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Diego Maradona's Sinaloa Dorados will fight for the Mexican second division title after beating Ciudad Juarez

Maradona back at Mexican club after health scare

Dorados de Sinaloa Tom Marshall
Read
Dorados de Sinaloa coach Diego Armando Maradona

Maradona released from hospital after surgery

Mexican Ascenso MX Reuters
Read
Dorados de Sinaloa coach Diego Armando Maradona

Maradona delays Mexico return after health scare

Dorados de Sinaloa Reuters
Read
Diego Maradona (C), coach of Dorados de Sinaloa gestures during the final second leg match

Maradona to be investigated for verbal spat with fans

Mexican Ascenso MX ESPN
Read
Atletico San Luis players celebrate the the Mexican second division title

Maradona row overshadows Dorados playoff

Mexican Ascenso MX ESPN
Read
Diego Maradona

Church of Maradona enjoying Diego's success in Mexico

Mexico Tom Marshall
Read
Diego Maradona's Sinaloa Dorados will fight for the Mexican second division title after beating Ciudad Juarez

Maradona's side to fight for second tier title

Mexican Ascenso MX AP
Read

Maradona gets his groove on after playoff win

Toe Poke ESPN
Read

Maradona's Dorados reach Ascenso MX playoffs

Dorados de Sinaloa Tom Marshall
Read
Diego Maradona statue by artist Jorge Martinez

Argentina unveils statue for Maradona's 58th birthday

Argentina Associated Press
Read
Dorados de Sinaloa coach Diego Armando Maradona

Maradona has no cartilage left in knees - surgeon

Argentina Associated Press
Read
Maradona's enjoying his time in Mexico so far, finding the comforts of home in Culiacan.

Maradona's great risotto adventure in Mexico

Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
It could all change in due course but Diego Maradona seems serious about building something in Sinaloa.

After a wild World Cup, Maradona is all business in Sinaloa

Mexico Tom Marshall
Read
Diego Maradona speaks during a press conference after his first match as coach of Mexican second-division club Dorados, against Cafetaleros, at the Banorte stadium in Culiacan, Sinaloa State, Mexico, on September 17, 2018

Ten observations from Maradona's debut in Mexico

Maradona in Mexico Rene Tovar, ESPN Mexico
Read

Maradona: I am at Dorados to work

Cafetaleros de Tapachula
Read
Diego Maradona speaks during a press conference after his first match as coach of Mexican second-division club Dorados, against Cafetaleros, at the Banorte stadium in Culiacan, Sinaloa State, Mexico, on September 17, 2018

Maradona: If my heart explodes I hope it's on a pitch

Dorados de Sinaloa ESPN
Read
By Tom Marshall
Share
Tweet
   

Dorados confident of retaining Diego Maradona

Diego Maradona's Sinaloa Dorados will fight for the Mexican second division title after beating Ciudad Juarez
Dorados de Sinaloa are hopeful that Diego Maradona will manage the club next season.

Diego Maradona's time in Mexico could be set to continue, with Dorados de Sinaloa owner Jorgealberto Hank Inzunza confirming that the club is interested in contracting the Argentine legend for another year.

Maradona made the shock move to Dorados last September after causing controversy at the the 2018 World Cup and with the second division club in joint last in the league table.

He went on to guide the team to consecutive Ascenso MX finals, losing both to newly promoted Atletico San Luis -- owned by Atletico Madrid -- after extra time in the second leg.

"He took us to two consecutive finals," Hank told ESPN's Rene Tovar on Tuesday. "It hurts to lose, but you can see his work. The team was really bad when he arrived. He lifted it ... for the people who said that Maradona doesn't coach, well the truth is that a lot of the credit for how we did goes to Maradona."

The Sinaloan club and the 1986 World Cup winner are set to talk about extending his contract.

"We hope that he will continue," said Hank. "His contract ended and it seems like he wants to continue and we want him to.

"We'll sit down this week to talk properly, to look over the pros and cons from both sides and if it makes sense, continue with the project."

Maradona's team came close against Atletico San Luis last Sunday in the second leg of the final as Dorados failed to achieve their goal of earning promotion to Liga MX, but the 58-year-old stated ahead of the game that unless something huge comes in he is happy in Mexico.

"Everything depends on if I have a really big offer," said Maradona in a news conference last month. "Dorados is my home, Dorados is pure life."

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.