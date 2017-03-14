Steve McClaren wants managerial return, 'angry' about Derby sacking

Previous
Manchester United
Chelsea
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/5  Draw: 11/5  Away: 9/5 
West Bromwich Albion
Liverpool
0
1
LIVE 81'
Game Details
Home: 80/1  Draw: 6/1  Away: 1/10 
Highlights
Valencia
Sevilla FC
2:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 19/10  Draw: 13/5  Away: 11/8 
Granada
Celta Vigo
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 8/5  Draw: 12/5  Away: 13/8 
Werder Bremen
Hamburg SV
0
1
LIVE 37'
Game Details
Home: 15/4  Draw: 13/5  Away: 4/5 
SV Darmstadt 98
Schalke 04
3:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 15/4  Draw: 11/4  Away: 3/4 
Bastia
Lyon
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/1  Draw: 3/1  Away: 4/6 
Marseille
St Etienne
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/6  Draw: 11/4  Away: 9/2 
Ajax Amsterdam
Heerenveen
2:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/5  Draw: 11/2  Away: 12/1 
Feyenoord Rotterdam
FC Utrecht
1
0
LIVE 79'
Game Details
Home: 1/14  Draw: 8/1  Away: 80/1 
Next

McClaren wants swift managerial return

Derby County PA Sport
Read
Derby CountyDerby County
Huddersfield TownHuddersfield Town
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 6/4  Draw: 12/5  Away: 2/1 
BrentfordBrentford
Derby CountyDerby County
4
0
FT
Game Details
Birmingham CityBirmingham City
Derby CountyDerby County
1
2
FT
Game Details
Derby CountyDerby County
FulhamFulham
4
2
FT
Game Details
Derby CountyDerby County
Queens Park RangersQueens Park Rangers
1
0
FT
Game Details
Nottingham ForestNottingham Forest
Derby CountyDerby County
2
2
FT
Game Details
Rowett named new Derby County boss

Derby County PA Sport
Read

McClaren sacked as Derby County manager

Derby County PA Sport
Read
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove Albion
Derby CountyDerby County
3
0
FT
Game Details
Derby CountyDerby County
Preston North EndPreston North End
1
1
FT
Game Details
Derby CountyDerby County
BarnsleyBarnsley
2
1
FT
Game Details
Blackburn RoversBlackburn Rovers
Derby CountyDerby County
1
0
FT
Game Details
Aston VillaAston Villa
Derby CountyDerby County
1
0
FT
Game Details
Derby CountyDerby County
Burton AlbionBurton Albion
0
0
FT
Game Details
Derby CountyDerby County
Cardiff CityCardiff City
3
4
FT
Game Details
Derby CountyDerby County
Bristol CityBristol City
3
3
FT
Game Details
Ranieri sidelines FA Cup 170208

FA Cup secondary for Ranieri and McClaren

Leicester City PA Sport
Read

Mahrez, Vardy causing dressing room drama?

ESPN FC TV
Read
Leicester CityLeicester City
Derby CountyDerby County
3
1
AET
Game Details
 By PA Sport
Tweet
   

Steve McClaren wants managerial return, 'angry' about Derby sacking

Steve McClaren was sacked by Derby in March.

Steve McClaren says he is eager to land another job soon after revealing his "anger" at being sacked by Derby County for a second time.

The former England manager was dismissed by Derby in March, having returned to a job he first lost in May 2015, and has yet to find another club.

But the 55-year-old is keen to get back into the dugout and says the manner of his departure from Pride Park has left him hungrier than ever.

"I was shocked and disappointed the way it ended at Derby,'' he told BBC Radio Five Live's Sportsweek.

"You need motivation in this profession to keep going and that is my motivation. I'm a little bit shocked and now I'm just getting really angry. I want to get back into coaching, that's my strength: work with teams on the field, work with individuals, and I want to carry that on.

"That anger has motivated me, driven me to say, 'I know the Championship, I know coaching.' I don't want a few months off, I want to work the next day and I'm looking for that opportunity.''

In his down time, McClaren has been hitting the books and studying for a masters degree in sports directorship -- something he hopes will one day open doors to an administrative role in the game.

"I feel one day with all my experience in football I want to transfer that, not from the sharp end, but from behind the scenes to help a football club,'' he said. "It's definitely something I want to look at in the future.''

