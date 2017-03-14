Steve McClaren wants managerial return, 'angry' about Derby sacking

Steve McClaren was sacked by Derby in March.

Steve McClaren says he is eager to land another job soon after revealing his "anger" at being sacked by Derby County for a second time.

The former England manager was dismissed by Derby in March, having returned to a job he first lost in May 2015, and has yet to find another club.

But the 55-year-old is keen to get back into the dugout and says the manner of his departure from Pride Park has left him hungrier than ever.

"I was shocked and disappointed the way it ended at Derby,'' he told BBC Radio Five Live's Sportsweek.

"You need motivation in this profession to keep going and that is my motivation. I'm a little bit shocked and now I'm just getting really angry. I want to get back into coaching, that's my strength: work with teams on the field, work with individuals, and I want to carry that on.

"That anger has motivated me, driven me to say, 'I know the Championship, I know coaching.' I don't want a few months off, I want to work the next day and I'm looking for that opportunity.''

In his down time, McClaren has been hitting the books and studying for a masters degree in sports directorship -- something he hopes will one day open doors to an administrative role in the game.

"I feel one day with all my experience in football I want to transfer that, not from the sharp end, but from behind the scenes to help a football club,'' he said. "It's definitely something I want to look at in the future.''