Goalkeeper Bill Hamid unlikely to play in last game for D.C. United

With RFK Stadium set to close its doors, relive some of the best MLS moments at D.C. United's legendary stadium.

Goalkeeper Bill Hamid appears set to skip his final game with D.C. United on Sunday, with coach Ben Olsen unsure of the U.S. international's location on Friday.

"I don't have a GPS system on him," Olsen told The Washington Post.

Hamid said earlier this week that he was planning to leave D.C. at the end of the season, with multiple reports saying the 26-year-old is close to a deal with Danish club Midtjylland.

And with United set to conclude its season on Sunday against the New York Red Bulls in a game with few implications, it is still unclear if Hamid will even attend the game.

He missed training on Thursday and Friday, and was in New York as of Friday morning, according to MLS's official website.

Olsen told MLSsoccer.com that "If I know Bill, I think he will be around," on Sunday, but suggested he won't play in United's final game at RFK Stadium, with Steve Clark ready to start for a fifth straight game.

"As always, I have to do what is right for the club first and foremost," Olsen said. "Sometimes I have to put my heart aside."

Bill Hamid is set to leave D.C. United.

Hamid has made 184 regular season and nine playoff appearances for D.C. United, helping the club win the 2013 U.S. Open Cup. He was named MLS Goalkeeper of the Year in 2014, but has now set his sights on a European challenge.

"I am excited for Bill," Olsen told the Post of Hamid's impending move. "He's in a good league [in Denmark] with potential Champions League matches. And it's a chance for him to grow, more than anything, as a person. That excites me because I've been around Bill a long time. We've gone through a lot -- good and bad -- and to see him move on is rewarding.

"It's a feather in our cap that we are able to develop players who are able to go to Europe. Is he in a better situation than here? I don't know. I don't care. It doesn't matter.

"Bill wants to go. He has earned that right to go to Europe and challenge himself as a man and as a player, and see if that's not a jumping point for an even better league. That's a gamble he wants to take, and I have a lot of respect for that."

Meanwhile, United has sold over 30,000 tickets for the club's final game at RFK Stadium before Audi Field opens next year, and midfielder Nick DeLeon said, "I honestly think we've got to go out with a bang."

"For the fans, for ourselves. Go out there, leave everything on the field and come out with a win," he said. "And that's the only option really in my mind."

