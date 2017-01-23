Previous
Burnley
Chelsea
1
1
FT
Highlights
Swansea City
Leicester City
2
0
FT
Highlights
Internazionale
Empoli
2
0
FT
Crotone
AS Roma
0
2
FT
Highlights
Cagliari
Juventus
0
2
FT
Las Palmas
Sevilla FC
0
1
FT
Atletico Madrid
Celta Vigo
3
2
FT
Stade Rennes
Nice
2
2
FT
D.C. United unveil new secondary kit for the 2017 MLS season

Herculez Gomez takes a look at Freddy Adu's career after his most recent failure to secure a spot on the Timbers roster.
Sebastian Salazar, Doug McIntyre and Jeff Carlisle discuss all things MLS with the 2017 season on the horizon.

D.C. United unveiled their new secondary kit for the 2017 season.

The design, which displays all three of the team's colors prominently, features red sleeves and a grey chest design resembling eagle wings that fades into a white torso.

The words "District of Columbia" are printed just below the neck. And the base of the shirt features a grey and blue plate with the phrase "Taxation Without Representation."

United finished fourth in the Eastern Conference standings last season but were eliminated in the first playoff round by eventual conference finalist Montreal Impact.

They will open the new season on Saturday, March 4, when they host Sporting Kansas City at RFK Stadium.

