D.C. United unveil new secondary kit for the 2017 MLS season

D.C. United unveiled their new secondary kit for the 2017 season.

The design, which displays all three of the team's colors prominently, features red sleeves and a grey chest design resembling eagle wings that fades into a white torso.

The words "District of Columbia" are printed just below the neck. And the base of the shirt features a grey and blue plate with the phrase "Taxation Without Representation."

United finished fourth in the Eastern Conference standings last season but were eliminated in the first playoff round by eventual conference finalist Montreal Impact.

They will open the new season on Saturday, March 4, when they host Sporting Kansas City at RFK Stadium.

