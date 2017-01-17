Previous
Ivory Coast
Togo
0
0
FT
Game Details
Congo DR
Morocco
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Torino
AC Milan
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Málaga
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Braga
Tondela
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Osmanlispor
Besiktas
0
2
FT
Game Details
Wellington Phoenix FC
Melbourne Victory
ESPN3 6:45 AM UTC Jan 17, 2017
Game Details
Hermann Trophy winner Ian Harkes opts for D.C. United deal - report

Ian Harkes is reportedly in line to sign a homegrown deal with D.C. United.

Hermann Trophy winner Ian Harkes has agreed in principle to sign with D.C United after considering a move to the English Championship, according to The Washington Post.

Harkes, the son of former U.S. international John Harkes, was honored as the top college player earlier this month after leading Wake Forest to the NCAA championship game, which it lost to Stanford on penalties.

The 21-year-old previously played for D.C. United's academy, which makes him eligible to sign a homegrown deal with the club and exempts him from the MLS SuperDraft.

Harkes was born in England while his father was playing for Derby County, and his British passport status could help facilitate a move to Football League clubs.

The Post reported that "Harkes wanted to explore options with second-flight clubs in England" before ultimately opting for the multiyear contract offer from MLS.

