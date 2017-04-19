Dead rats hurled at FC Copenhagen players by Brondby fan in derby

Previous
Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Home: 7/5  Draw: 3/1  Away: 9/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Leicester City
Atletico Madrid
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 1
Game Details
Home: 3/1  Draw: 13/5  Away: 1/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Metz
Paris Saint-Germain
4:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 16/1  Draw: 15/2  Away: 1/7 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Bolton Wanderers
Bury
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Lanús
Zulia
12:00 AM UTC Apr 19, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sporting Cristal
The Strongest
12:45 AM UTC Apr 19, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Chapecoense AF
Nacional
12:45 AM UTC Apr 19, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Dead rats thrown at Copenhagen players

Danish SAS-Ligaen Mattias Karen
Read

Bassogog makes move to Henan Jianye

Transfers Michael Church
Read

Ex-Crew SC keeper Clark joins Danish club

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Thomas Delaney celebrates with the Copenhagen fans after beating Aarhus in a Danish Superliga match.

Delaney happy to finally move to Bremen

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Talks over Atlantic League plans confirmed

FC Copenhagen ESPN staff
Read
Brondby play their football at the Brondby Stadium

Brondby fan saved by stray shot

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Chris Smalling could only watch on helplessly as Pione Sisto levelled for Midtjylland right before half-time.

Celta Vigo sign Man United nemesis Sisto

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Augustinsson tracked by West Ham - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read
Injuries always exacted a toll on Daniel Agger at Anfield, but his loyalty to Liverpool never wavered.

Agger admits overuse of anti-inflammatories

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read

Ex-Liverpool defender Agger retires aged 31

Danish SAS-Ligaen
Read

Dortmund sign Turkey international Mor

Transfers
Read
Emre Mor

Liverpool eye move for Emre Mor - source

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read

Adams confirms talks over Brondby job

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read

Free agent Bendtner training with Copenhagen

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Amartey set to seal Leicester transfer

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Leicester in talks for Ghana's Amartey

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
From 1977-1980, Banerjee did not concede a single goal against East Bengal.

Midtjylland draw to clinch first Danish title

FC Midtjylland PA Sport
Read
Daniel Agger has been out of action since Jan. 5.

Brondby keen to bring back defender Agger

Transfer news Mike Whalley
Read

Stale Solbakken: We must surprise Madrid

FC Copenhagen
Read
Nicklas Helenius is among Paul Lambert's early close season signings

Villa close in on AaB striker Helenius

Transfer news ESPN staff and Ian Edwards
Read
By Mattias Karen
Share
Tweet
   

Dead rats hurled at FC Copenhagen players by Brondby fan in derby

Dead rats were thrown at FC Copenhagen player Ludwig Augustinsson.

Brondby have condemned the fan who threw dead rats at an FC Copenhagen player during a 1-0 home derby defeat on Monday afternoon.

The four dead rodents were hurled at goal-scorer Benjamin Verbic and Ludwig Augustinsson as they prepared to take a corner in the closing moments of the Superliga clash.

Augustinsson attempted to kick the rats away from the playing area before stewards arrived to deal with the situation.

In a statement, Brondby sports director Troels Bech voiced his anger at the incident, saying: "We are obviously annoyed that we had to leave the field without points, but it is equally unfortunate that there are some fans at today's match who could not work out how to behave properly.

"We will now look all the video material and pictures and engage in dialogue with supporters in the hope that together we can identify the right person and make sure he or she is banned from the stadium."

1-0������ #derbysejr

A post shared by Ludwig Augustinsson (@ludwigaugustinsson) on

Augustinsson told Danish Radio: "I just heard something land behind my back, then I turned around and saw it was rats. I was a bit in shock.

"It was 100 percent the strangest thing I've had thrown at me. You've had beer and coins thrown at you a few times, but this was the first time animals were thrown. It was really disgusting."

He said he had kicked two of the rats off the pitch before taking the corner before ground staff removed them.

"I tried to ask the referee whether I should take the corner with a couple of rats in front of the ball, but he just told me to kick them away and play on. So that's what I did," he added.

Sweden international Augustinsson light of the episode on Instagram, posting an image from the animated film "Ratatouille" -- about a rat who becomes a chef -- with the caption: "Derby victory."

Follow Mattias Karen on Twitter: @MattiasKaren.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.