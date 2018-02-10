Mamadou Sakho 'scared' to re-injure calf - Roy Hodgson

Previous
Melbourne Victory
Adelaide United
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Perth Glory
Melbourne City FC
0
1
LIVE HT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Leicester City
Stoke City
12:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Liverpool
West Ham United
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Bayern Munich
Hertha Berlin
2:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Watford
Everton
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Real Madrid
Alavés
3:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Toulouse
AS Monaco
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Barcelona
Girona
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Internazionale
Benevento
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Sakho 'scared' to re-injure calf - Hodgson

Crystal Palace PA Sport
Read

Palace in 'advanced' Cavalieri talks - Hodgson

Crystal Palace PA Sport
Read

Premier League Predictor: Week 28

English Premier League
Read

Ex-Liverpool keeper Cavalieri set for Palace - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read
EvertonEverton
Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Everton 3-1 Crystal Palace: Toffees back on track

Premier League Highlights
Read

Milivojevic's penalty gets one back for Palace

Premier League Highlights
Read

Davies guides home Everton's third

Premier League Highlights
Read

Niasse doubles Everton's advantage vs. Palace

Premier League Highlights
Read

Sigurdsson puts Everton on top early in the second half

Premier League Highlights
Read

Palace's Zaha out a month with injury

Crystal Palace PA Sport
Read

Premier League in 90 seconds: Kane and De Gea milestones

English Premier League
Read
Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle United
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Crystal Palace equalize on a penalty

Premier League Highlights
Read

Mohamed Diamé makes it 1-0 Newcastle

Premier League Highlights
Read

Hodgson confirms serious injury for Sako

Crystal Palace ESPN staff
Read
Jordon Mutch joined Crystal Palace in 2015.

Mutch close to Whitecaps move - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read
Selhurst Park

Palace suspend academy director Issott

Crystal Palace PA Sport
Read
West Ham UnitedWest Ham United
Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Noble's penalty brings West Ham level

Premier League Highlights
Read
 By PA Sport
Share
Tweet
   

Mamadou Sakho 'scared' to re-injure calf - Roy Hodgson

Following last week's humilating defeat at Arsenal, Everton responded with a resounding win over Crystal Palace.

Mamadou Sakho is too "scared'' to risk a recurrence of a calf problem despite Crystal Palace's injury crisis and the club believing him to be fit.

Sakho's absence means Roy Hodgson remains without 12 senior players for Sunday's visit of Tottenham, and at a time when his defence is already severely weakened and the threat of relegation is significant.

Defenders Joel Ward, Martin Kelly, Scott Dann and Jeffrey Schlupp are also all absent, and the 70-year-old Hodgson is frustrated that one of his highest-paid, senior players is "unwilling'' to play.

"He feels, in his own words, scared that something's going to happen if he plays and he's unwilling to take the risk,'' the Palace manager said.

"We thought he was going to be back, but he is still feeling his calf injury. At the moment he is making it clear he doesn't feel confident enough to play.

Mamadou Sakho doesn't feel ready to return from injury, says Roy Hodgson.

"I'm disappointed in that as I thought we would have got him back after the Newcastle second half when he played so well, but it hasn't turned out that way. We will just have to wait and see but it's really when he lets us know he's ready. We'll have to wait and see, and we are waiting for him to let us know when he's ready.''

Hodgson also confirmed he had been trying to encourage Sakho to risk selection before responding, when asked if he felt he was succeeding, "Obviously not.''

A groin injury suffered on Thursday by Yohan Cabaye means that in addition to those absent at the back, Hodgson is also without Julian Speroni, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Bakary Sako, Wilfried Zaha, Jason Puncheon and Connor Wickham.

The latter has so far been sidelined for all of this season with the same knee injury that meant he missed most of the last, but despite a recent setback he could again soon be available.

"It's certainly not out of the question,'' Hodgson said. "But it would be very foolish of me to sit here and say he's making great progress and he'll be back.

"It was such a serious injury and he's had a number of setbacks in the injury, and I know our medical staff know him better than I do, because they've worked with him a longer period of time.

"Their concern is he'll go out and he'll push it and he'll go OK for a while but then he'll suffer some other injury.

"They don't want that. They want to make sure that when he comes back, he's back.''

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.