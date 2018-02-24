Crystal Palace in advanced talks for keeper Diego Cavalieri - Roy Hodgson

Previous
Central Coast Mariners
Wellington Phoenix FC
1
0
FT
Game Details
Brisbane Roar
Newcastle Jets
6:35 AM UTC Feb 24, 2018
Game Details
Hull City
Sheffield United
1
0
FT
Game Details
Deportivo La Coruña
Espanyol
0
0
FT
Game Details
Mainz
VfL Wolfsburg
1
1
FT
Game Details
Strasbourg
Montpellier
0
0
FT
Game Details
Atlas
Monterrey
3:00 AM UTC Feb 24, 2018
Game Details
Puebla
Necaxa
3:00 AM UTC Feb 24, 2018
Game Details
Next

Sakho 'scared' to re-injure calf - Hodgson

Crystal Palace PA Sport
Read

Palace in 'advanced' Cavalieri talks - Hodgson

Crystal Palace PA Sport
Read

Premier League Predictor: Week 28

English Premier League
Read

Ex-Liverpool keeper Cavalieri set for Palace - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read
EvertonEverton
Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace
3
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights

Everton 3-1 Crystal Palace: Toffees back on track

Premier League Highlights
Read

Milivojevic's penalty gets one back for Palace

Premier League Highlights
Read

Davies guides home Everton's third

Premier League Highlights
Read

Niasse doubles Everton's advantage vs. Palace

Premier League Highlights
Read

Sigurdsson puts Everton on top early in the second half

Premier League Highlights
Read

Palace's Zaha out a month with injury

Crystal Palace PA Sport
Read

Premier League in 90 seconds: Kane and De Gea milestones

English Premier League
Read
Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle United
1
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights

Crystal Palace equalize on a penalty

Premier League Highlights
Read

Mohamed Diamé makes it 1-0 Newcastle

Premier League Highlights
Read

Hodgson confirms serious injury for Sako

Crystal Palace ESPN staff
Read
Jordon Mutch joined Crystal Palace in 2015.

Mutch close to Whitecaps move - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read
Selhurst Park

Palace suspend academy director Issott

Crystal Palace PA Sport
Read
West Ham UnitedWest Ham United
Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace
1
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights

Noble's penalty brings West Ham level

Premier League Highlights
Read
 By PA Sport
Crystal Palace in advanced talks for keeper Diego Cavalieri - Roy Hodgson

ESPN FC's Mark Donaldson and Paul Mariner square off in predicting all of the Premier League fixtures from week 28.

Roy Hodgson has revealed Crystal Palace hope to imminently conclude the signing of Brazilian goalkeeper Diego Cavalieri.

The 35-year-old has been training with Hodgson's squad following his release from Fluminense, and has been in talks over signing a permanent contract to provide a further option in a position the manager has long felt he lacks cover.

A knee injury suffered by Julian Speroni means that Wayne Hennessey remains Palace's only fit, senior goalkeeper. While Cavalieri is not expected to sign a contract in time to be considered for Sunday's Premier League fixture at home to Tottenham, discussions are regardless "well advanced."

"He's been very good,'' said Hodgson, 70, of a player he also worked with at Liverpool. "He's been with us just over a week now. He was released from his club, Fluminense in Brazil.

"We got to find out about that, and invited him to come over to do some training with us to see how he was and how he likes us. I'm hoping we'll reach an agreement with him. Doug Freedman and Steve Parish [Palace's sporting director and chairman] have been working very hard to get that agreement with him to at least stay until the end of that season.

"I believe they're well advanced in those discussions, but unfortunately not so advanced that we'll have him with us on Sunday.''

The visit of Spurs will also come too soon for Wilfried Zaha, meaning Hodgson is without 12 injured senior players, but the influential forward is "ahead of schedule'' in his recovery from a knee injury.

"He's doing very well,'' Hodgson said. "He's way ahead of schedule. His attitude and desire to get back on the field is quite outstanding. I don't think I've come across anyone better in my career than him in that respect. He's much further forward than we thought he would be.

"But that still means we're looking at several weeks ahead before we can really count on him, I think. He's already moved much further ahead -- no one thought he'd be fit until several weeks after the international break. Now we're bringing that period closer because we think we might get him back early.

"If we do, it's great credit to the staff, and even greater credit to himself. He's actually much further forward than medically he should be, at this stage. We've missed him, and will in the games to come, but the sooner we get him back, the better it will be for everybody, not least the team.''

Comments

