Dougie Freedman named new sporting director at Crystal Palace

Manchester City
Everton
0
1
LIVE 36'
Game Details
Highlights
Levante
Villarreal
0
0
LIVE 64'
Game Details
Málaga
Eibar
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
FC Astana
Celtic
3:30 PM UTC Aug 22, 2017
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 5
Game Details
Nice
Napoli
6:45 PM UTC Aug 22, 2017
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 2
Game Details
Sheffield United
Leicester City
ESPN3 6:45 PM UTC Aug 22, 2017
Game Details
Querétaro
Tijuana
ESPN3 2:00 AM UTC Aug 23, 2017
Game Details
Freedman named Palace sporting director

Crystal Palace PA Sport
Read
Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace
Ipswich TownIpswich Town
6:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Sakho is 'much too expensive' - De Boer

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Palace's Parish questions FFP compliance

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Liverpool 1-0 Crystal Palace

Premier League Highlights
Read

De Boer: Palace's intensity will pay off

English Premier League
Read

Liverpool's Mane makes the difference again

Premier League Glenn Price
Read
LiverpoolLiverpool
Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Martin Kelly

Kelly: Klopp has taken Reds to next level

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read

Last Time They Met: Liverpool 1-2 Crystal Palace

Premier League Highlights
Read
Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace
Huddersfield TownHuddersfield Town
0
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights

De Boer: Loss a hard lesson for Palace

English Premier League
Read

Palace 0-3 Huddersfield

Premier League Highlights
Read

Palace 0-3 Huddersfield

Premier League Highlights
Read

De Boer unsure about signing Sakho

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

United's Fosu-Mensah joins Palace on loan

Transfers Rob Dawson
Read

ESPN FC's predicted table and writers' picks

Premier League ESPN staff
Read
Under the watch of chairman Steve Parish, Crystal Palace are on the verge of securing their Premier League status for a third straight season.

Palace chief rejects talk of Adams takeover

Crystal Palace ESPN staff
Read
Timothy Fosu-Mensah

Fosu-Mensah set for Palace loan - sources

Transfers Rob Dawson
Read

Crystal Palace 1-1 Schalke: Spoils shared in London

International Friendly
Read
 By PA Sport
Dougie Freedman named new sporting director at Crystal Palace

Dougie Freedman is the new sporting director at Crystal Palace.

Crystal Palace have appointed former manager Dougie Freedman as their new sporting director.

The Eagles, who have lost their first two matches of the season under new boss Frank de Boer, host Ipswich in the Carabao Cup second round on Tuesday night looking to get their campaign on track.

Freedman, 43, had two spells as a player at Selhurst Park before taking the reins as manager in 2011.

He went on to have stints in charge at Bolton and Nottingham Forest but now returns to Palace to work alongside De Boer and chairman Steve Parish in the newly created role.

Parish told Palace's official website: "This is a position I have been looking to fill for a while, someone to work with the manager, myself and head of recruitment Tim Coe on all the footballing aspects of the club.

"I'm delighted that Dougie has agreed to accept the position and look forward to continuing Crystal Palace's progression to become a solid Premier League club with the right infrastructure."

Former Ajax and Inter boss De Boer also gave his blessing to the move as the hierarchy at Palace now closer resembles the standard continental approach.

"I always worked with a sporting director during my time as manager at Ajax and I felt this was a position the club needed," he said. "I am looking forward to working with Dougie in this transfer window and beyond."

Palace are still looking to do business before the transfer deadline on August 31 but De Boer distanced the club from a move for Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho.

The France international was a hit on loan at Palace last season but De Boer said he is "too expensive," with some reports claiming the Reds want £30 million.

Defence was an issue for Palace in their season opener as they lost 3-0 at home to newly promoted Huddersfield.

They then lost 1-0 at Liverpool on Saturday with new signing Jairo Riedewald missing the latter fixture because of a groin injury.

He will not feature against Ipswich on Tuesday night but there could be recalls for Yohan Cabaye and James McArthur after the pair were named on the bench at Anfield.

