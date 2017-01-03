Previous
Manchester United
Hull City
Atletico Madrid
Las Palmas
Napoli
Spezia
Nantes
AS Nancy Lorraine
Sochaux
AS Monaco
China
Iceland
Saudi Arabia
Slovenia
Algeria
Mauritania
Cameroon
Zimbabwe
 By PA Sport
Crystal Palace name Sammy Lee as Sam Allardyce's assistant

Sammy Lee worked with Sam Allardyce during the latter's brief stint as England manager.

Crystal Palace have appointed Sammy Lee as their new assistant manager.

Lee has joined the coaching staff at Selhurst Park, reuniting with new Palace boss Sam Allardyce, whom he worked under during their time at Bolton from 2005 until 2007.

The 57-year-old has also enjoyed coaching spells with the England national team as well as roles at Liverpool and Southampton at the end of last season.

Allardyce was delighted to welcome Lee back to his management set-up and told the club's official website: "I am looking forward to once again working with Sammy.

"It was great working with him at Bolton and he is someone who has a wealth of experience both at club and international level over the years as well."

Lee added: "There's plenty of talent and plenty of quality within the squad, we just need to get them going again."

