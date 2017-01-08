Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce frustrated by lack of goals

Previous
Manchester United
Reading
4
0
FT
Game Details
Preston North End
Arsenal
1
2
FT
Game Details
Everton
Leicester City
1
2
FT
Game Details
Real Madrid
Granada
5
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Eibar
Atletico Madrid
0
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Real Sociedad
Sevilla FC
0
2
LIVE HT
Game Details
Napoli
Sampdoria
0
1
LIVE HT
Game Details
Paris Saint-Germain
Bastia
1
0
LIVE 40'
Game Details
U.A.N.L
Santos
1:00 AM UTC Jan 8, 2017
Game Details
Sam Allardyce speaks to the media.

Allardyce frustrated by lack of goals

Crystal Palace PA Sport
Bolton WanderersBolton Wanderers
Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace
0
0
FT
Game Details
Allardyce: We'll sign until money stops

English FA Cup
With Nicolas Anelka in tow, Sam Allardyce's Bolton flirted with a Champions League finish during the 2006-07 season.

Ogden: Allardyce back to 'different' Bolton

Crystal Palace Mark Ogden
WATCH: Top 5 Prem goals of festive period

ESPN FC TV
Basketball star reveals Palace ambition

Crystal Palace ESPN staff
Macintosh: Alli shines, Man United find form

Heroes and Villains Iain Macintosh
Hurrey: Who won (and lost) December?

Premier League Adam Hurrey
Wilfried Zaha celebrates after scoring Palace's second goal.

Zaha named in final Ivory Coast squad

Ivory Coast ESPN staff
Prem: 29 goals in 90 seconds

Premier League Highlights
Clement offers Swans a road to redemption

Swansea John Brewin
Sam Allardyce and Palace could only manage a goalless draw at Bolton.

Zaha strike can't save Palace

Crystal Palace Robert Sutherland
Curtis: We showed a lot of resolve

English Premier League
Allardyce: The ref is to blame

English Premier League
Sam Allardyce and Palace could only manage a goalless draw at Bolton.

Allardyce: 'Bigger challenge' than expected

Crystal Palace PA Sport
Crystal Palace 1-2 Swansea City

Premier League Highlights
Can Clement turn Swansea around?

ESPN FC TV
Crystal Palace 1-2 Swansea City

Premier League Highlights
Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace
Swansea CitySwansea City
1
2
FT
Game Details
Prem: Rangel nets the winner for Swansea

Premier League Highlights
Sam Allardyce went back to his former club.

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce bemoaned a lack of cutting edge as they were held to a goalless draw at his former club Bolton in the third round of the FA Cup.

On-loan Chelsea striker Loic Remy, making an injury-delayed debut, hit a post and looked the Eagles' biggest threat but he played only 45 minutes, and the home side did even better in the attacking third with Joshua Vela coming closest when he headed against a post.

Allardyce is still looking for his first win since taking over last month, and with just two goals in four matches he knows where the issue lies.

"Being clinical enough in front of goal deserted us today but we haven't had a clean sheet [since he took over] so at least we've got that,'' he said. "Bolton got better and better in the second half and we had to battle it out and we did.''

On the plus side the return to action of Remy, who has not played since April, was a bonus even if Allardyce admits he has to be handled carefully.

"He hasn't played a single competitive game since he joined the club because of injury so 45 minutes is enough,'' added the Palace boss. "He wants to play more but we can't afford him to get injured again because we want to see his pace and goalscoring ability.

"We saw a couple of flashes today which excited us all and hopefully he gets better and better the more match fitness he gets.''

