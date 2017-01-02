Palace boss Allardyce: We don't have enough belief in our own ability

Olivier Giroud's incredible scorpion kick goal highlighted Arsenal's 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace.

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce has said he feels the Eagles need to show more confidence in their own ability after surrendering too much possession to Arsenal in their 2-0 defeat at the Emirates on Sunday.

Allardyce said: "[We had] not enough belief in our own ability to do better than what we did.

"The Emirates is a difficult place, we all know that. When you come here you've got to have a really good belief in your own ability and the team as a whole. And I think that showed in the first half, our lack of ability to control and pass the ball to each other.

"While we defended exceptionally well, we just really gave too much ball away when we had good possession.

"You could see that with Arsenal's first goal. We gave a simple ball away and they punished us severely and that's Arsenal for you.

"I do have to say for the goal it was just an outstandingly stunning finish [by Olivier Giroud]. It was a brilliant, brilliant finish.

"I thought we were a little bit unfortunate with the second goal [by Alex Iwobi] but he took it well. It's come off James Tomkins and would normally go out for a corner, not straight up in the air.

"And then after that we had five or six attempts all together in the space of a few minutes where Petr Cech has made about four saves.

"If one of them goes in we keep ourselves in the game, but after that it wasn't to be today."