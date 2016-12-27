Christian Benteke could lose Crystal Palace penalty duty

Previous
Rangers
Celtic
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Chelsea
Stoke City
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/4  Draw: 21/4  Away: 14/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Manchester United
Middlesbrough
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/4  Draw: 5/1  Away: 15/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Liverpool
Manchester City
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 29/20  Draw: 5/2  Away: 2/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Leicester City
West Ham United
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 21/20  Draw: 13/5  Away: 14/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Swansea City
AFC Bournemouth
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 13/8  Draw: 5/2  Away: 9/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Southampton
West Bromwich Albion
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 7/10  Draw: 27/10  Away: 5/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

How Will They Line Up: End Of Year Awards!

English Premier League
Read

Benteke could lose Palace penalty duty

Crystal Palace PA Sport
Read

Schneiderlin and Sturridge in demand

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Sam Allardyce speaks to the media.

Allardyce passed up holiday for Palace

Crystal Palace PA Sport
Read

Wenger: Allardyce England exit was 'unfair'

English Premier League Mattias Karen
Read
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 28: Arsene Wenger, manager of Arsenal walks past Sam Allardyce the West Ham manager during the Barclays Premier League match between West Ham United and Arsenal at Boleyn Ground on December 28, 2014 in London, England.

Still no love lost between Wenger and Allardyce

Arsenal Tom Adams
Read

Allardyce: Palace must be more resilient

English Premier League
Read
Sam Allardyce speaks to the media.

Allardyce turned down Chinese Super League

this is the nightlead PA Sport
Read

Wenger hopeful of 'spectacular' 2017

English Premier League
Read

ESPN FC's awards for the season so far

Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Liverpool, City battle to become top challenger

Premier League W2W4 John Brewin
Read
ArsenalArsenal
Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/3  Draw: 19/4  Away: 9/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
PickCenter

Who had the most roller-coaster 2016?

Premier League John Brewin
Read

New Year's Eve Premier League predictions

Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Klopp sold Benteke over broken glasses

The Toe Poke ESPN staff
Read

'Harry the Hornet' cleared by the FA

ESPN FC TV
Read

Zaha and Bailly in Ivory Coast ANC squad

Ivory Coast ESPN staff
Read

Sunderland to reject Defoe offer - sources

Transfers Mark Ogden
Read

Positives for Allardyce despite penalty woes

Crystal Palace Rob Sutherland
Read
Harry the Hornet caused controversy during Watford's Premier League game against Crystal Palace.

Allardyce wants action for Watford mascot

English Premier League PA Sport
Read
 By PA Sport
Share
Tweet
   

Christian Benteke could lose Crystal Palace penalty duty

Sam Allardyce says the biggest remedy of Crystal Palace is to tighten up defensively.

Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke could pay the penalty for his spot-kick blunders this season.

Benteke has missed twice in four attempts from 12 yards, the latest a weak effort in the 1-1 Boxing Day draw at Watford.

That failure may have cost Sam Allardyce a winning start to life as Eagles manager, and they head to Arsenal on New Year's Day with the 62-year-old weighing up his penalty options.

"We need to find someone to take penalties," Allardyce said. "I have no idea who at the moment, but first I've got to decide on the team, then when we've done that we'll talk about the penalty situation. It would be nice if we got one.

"I might just say, 'Who fancies taking one?' If they put their hand up then that's what you want to see. I've not spoken to Christian about them. Will he put his hand up? Yes, probably. I don't know him well enough yet but he'll probably say he wants to put it right.

"When we've made the decision and if Christian is the one to take them, then we'll see what he's thinking, but we're missing too many penalties and the next one we get we need to make sure we score it."

Christian Benteke failed to convert a penalty in the 1-1 draw with Watford.

Allardyce, sacked as England manager in September, answered Palace's call to replace Alan Pardew before Christmas and save them from a relegation battle.

He rescued Sunderland from a far worse position last season, and does not see his latest challenge as the toughest of his career.

"No, I hope it's not," Allardyce said. "I will tell you at the end of the season but I hope not. I consider the players to be more than capable of achieving results in the position at the moment, otherwise I don't think I would have taken the job.

"For me, the club has got some ambition. It is not just about survival this year, it is about the ambition the chairman talked about where the club wants to go.

"It wants to develop and invest in all areas and that is quite attractive to me. It wasn't just about survival."

Allardyce will be without suspended defender Damien Delaney at the Emirates Stadium but could welcome back a ready-made replacement in the shape of James Tomkins, who is available after a thigh injury.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.