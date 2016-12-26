Sam Allardyce passed up holiday in Dubai for Crystal Palace job

Previous
Hull City
Everton
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Brighton & Hove Albion
Cardiff City
Postp
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Reading
Fulham
0
0
Aban
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Heart of Midlothian
Aberdeen
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Sam Allardyce speaks to the media.

Allardyce passed up holiday for Palace

Crystal Palace PA Sport
Read

Wenger: Allardyce England exit was 'unfair'

English Premier League Mattias Karen
Read
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 28: Arsene Wenger, manager of Arsenal walks past Sam Allardyce the West Ham manager during the Barclays Premier League match between West Ham United and Arsenal at Boleyn Ground on December 28, 2014 in London, England.

Still no love lost between Wenger and Allardyce

Arsenal Tom Adams
Read

Allardyce: Palace must be more resilient

English Premier League
Read
Sam Allardyce speaks to the media.

Allardyce turned down Chinese Super League

this is the nightlead PA Sport
Read

Wenger hopeful of 'spectacular' 2017

English Premier League
Read

ESPN FC's awards for the season so far

Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Liverpool, City battle to become top challenger

Premier League W2W4 John Brewin
Read
ArsenalArsenal
Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 2/7  Draw: 9/2  Away: 17/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
PickCenter

Who had the most roller-coaster 2016?

Premier League John Brewin
Read

New Year's Eve Premier League predictions

Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Klopp sold Benteke over broken glasses

The Toe Poke ESPN staff
Read

'Harry the Hornet' cleared by the FA

ESPN FC TV
Read

Zaha and Bailly in Ivory Coast ANC squad

Ivory Coast ESPN staff
Read

Sunderland to reject Defoe offer - sources

Transfers Mark Ogden
Read

Positives for Allardyce despite penalty woes

Crystal Palace Rob Sutherland
Read
Harry the Hornet caused controversy during Watford's Premier League game against Crystal Palace.

Allardyce wants action for Watford mascot

English Premier League PA Sport
Read

Watford 1-1 Crystal Palace

Premier League Highlights
Read

Allardyce rues late penalty call at Watford

Crystal Palace PA Sport
Read

Allardyce pleased despite draw

English Premier League
Read
 By PA Sport
Share
Tweet
   

Sam Allardyce passed up holiday in Dubai for Crystal Palace job

Sam Allardyce says the biggest remedy of Crystal Palace is to tighten up defensively.

Sam Allardyce turned his back on a lucrative offer from China -- and a holiday in Dubai -- to keep himself feeling young with Crystal Palace.

Chinese Super League clubs are throwing mind-boggling amounts of cash around in a bid to lure the world's best players to the country.

Carlos Tevez is the latest high-profile star to make the move after joining Shanghai Shenhua, while Chelsea midfielder Oscar joined their local rivals Shanghai SIPG.

Meanwhile the agent of arguably the biggest name of them all, Cristiano Ronaldo, has claimed Real Madrid have been offered €300 million (£256m) for the Portugal superstar by a Chinese club.

Managers are also in demand and Allardyce has revealed he was offered the opportunity to head to Asia after his brief tenure as England manager came to an end.

But the 62-year-old prefers the cut and thrust of life battling against the drop from the Premier League -- much to the annoyance of wife Lynn.

"An agent said there was a football club over there and you can go and have a chat with them if you want to, they're interested in you,'' Allardyce said.

"In all honesty, it wasn't for me at that stage.

"Was it tempting? Financially, yes. But for me, it wasn't right for me or my family. I didn't want to leave my family to go and work in China on my own. Basically, it is not for me.

"It was six or eight weeks ago so I probably wasn't particularly ready anyway. I didn't think I would get back into a job until after Christmas and the new year.

"And I had booked Dubai for a holiday, so the wife is not speaking to me!''

Allardyce admits the England axe in September -- after he was caught out by a newspaper sting -- knocked the stuffing out of him, but he insists the old fire has returned.

"I was getting bored. I was getting itchy,'' he said. "I was watching a game on the telly, seeing Sunderland beat Watford, and I just thought 'I miss it.'

"England? I am over it. I will never forget it but I am over it. It will always be there but I have moved on and I want Crystal Palace to be successful.

"I like the pressure the game brings, I like working with young people who keep you young.

"I'm 62 now and when I wake up in the morning I don't feel like I want to stop. I don't feel 62 when I'm at a football club. I feel like I'm alive.''

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.